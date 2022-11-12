Nova Esports reveal their PUBG Mobile roster for PMGC 2022

The 2-time world champions, Nova Esports, introduced their roster for the continued PUBG Cell World Championship (PMGC) 2022, a $4 million competitors. The Chinese language squad consists of six gamers, together with stars Paraboy, Jimmy, and Order.

Nova Esports have come into the League Stage via the 2022 PEL Summer season Finals and have been allotted to the Group Inexperienced within the first section. Their Group Stage matches will likely be held from November 17 to twenty, the place they may compete amongst 15 different groups from around the globe.

Nova Esports’ roster for PMGC 2022

1) Zhu “Paraboy” Bocheng

2) Xu “Jimmy” Yinjun

3) Zeng “Order” Zehai

4) Lin “King” Yien

5) Xu “QC” Jiajun (徐嘉俊)

6) Zhou “Frozen” Yuchao

7) He “Hmx1v5” Mingxuan (Coach)

Paraboy requires no introduction to the PUBG Cell esports scene as he has garnered an enormous fanbase over time by performing exceptionally nicely and claiming a number of particular person awards. He had a significant position in his crew’s back-to-back PMGC titles, and has performed an enormous position in making his crew two consecutive world champions.

The 2021 PMGC Finals’ MVP, Order, has at all times been a key member for Nova Esports and has additionally been nominated for the Cell Esports Participant at 2022 Esports Award. Paraboy and Order are recognized to be a number of the greatest pairings, and have confirmed themselves many instances.

The in-game chief (IGL) for his squad, Jimmy has at all times impressed everybody along with his shrewd choices throughout intense moments like rotation, speeding at different groups, good cowl within the protected zone, and so on.

King and QC present an awesome help to their crew and each had been additionally members of the 2021 PMGC.

Former Jteam participant Frozen joined the squad in June this yr and can play his first international occasion. He additionally has a superb expertise as he has been on the scene for nearly 4 years now.

The 16 groups from Group Inexperienced will compete in 24 matches for the three PMGC Grand Ultimate slots. Along with Nova Esports, the group additionally consists of a number of massive names, making it the hardest group within the section as solely the highest 11 groups (three from Grand Finals and eight from Survival Levels) will advance to the following stage and the remainder will likely be knocked out of the occasion.

Led by Jimmy, Nova Esports will likely be eyeing the highest three locations within the Group Stage or else they should carry out within the latter phases to succeed in the Grand Finals. The 2022 World Championship options 4 Chinese language groups, together with SMG, who immediately entered the Grand Finals.



