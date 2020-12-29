Notoginseng Root Extract Market Future Plans and Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2026 | NOW Foods, Ginco International, Global Therapeutics Pty Ltd, NATURE’S HEALTH

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Notoginseng Root Extract Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Top Key Players like NOW Foods, Ginco International, Global Therapeutics Pty Ltd, NATURE’S HEALTH, Puritan’s Pride, Inc., Umeken USA, Inc., Schumacher Ginseng LLC, Swanson, Hsu’s Ginseng Enterprises Inc., The garden of Naturalsolution, SBL, MARUTAKA PULSE CO. LTD, Organic Herb Inc., KinGreen Bio-Engineering Technology Co., Ltd, Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. Ltd, Nanjing NutriHerb BioTech Co.,Ltd and Xi′an Qingzhi Bio-Tech Co., Ltd and others.

Global notoginseng root extract market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.63% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand of plant based products and growing incorporation of notoginseng in the pharmaceuticals.

Notoginseng is an herb mainly used for blood and circulation associated conditions. Notoginseng can be often used together with various other herbs for stopping both external and internal bleeding, It is also provided to support other effects including anti-inflammatory, immunostimulatory, anti-fibrotic, neuroprotective and others. There is increasing evidence that notoginseng has both anti-haemostatic and pro-haemostatic properties.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing application of notoginseng extracts in the personal care sector is driving the market growth

Increasing demand of health supplements is also expected to drive the growth of this market

Growing increase in the health conscious consumer demographics is boosting the market

Rising E-commerce for increasing the product penetration and consumer reach is escalating the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cultivation cost of notoginseng is expected to restrain the market growth

Side effects related to notoginseng is also expected to hinder the market growth

Fluctuations in the notoginseng pricing may affect the sectors using notoginseng and can restrain the market demand

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Notoginseng Root Extract Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

By Form (Powder, Liquid),

End Use (Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Health Supplement Products, Others)

The NOTOGINSENG ROOT EXTRACT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Organic Herb Inc. exhibited their products at the Supplyside West 2018 which is the largest plant-extract professional exhibition held in Europe. This would help the company to showcase their products and enhance their customer base

In October 2018, Organic Herb Inc. showcased their products at the CPhI Worldwide which is the largest pharmaceutical raw materials exhibition held in the U.S. This exhibition would help the visitors to learn more about their products and expand their customer base of the company

