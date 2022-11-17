Notion AI Wants To Be Your New Writing Assistant

Notion is introducing Notion AI in personal alpha, bringing the facility of synthetic intelligence … [+] proper into your Notion workspace. Notion

A poem is on its manner from Notion to you.

The favored note-taking and database app has launched Notion AI in personal alpha as we speak, changing into the most recent client expertise firm to include generative synthetic intelligence.

In response to a request from a consumer, the brand new performance can create purposeful scaffolds for blogs, social media posts, and different property. A gathering agenda, press launch, brainstorm, or poem can be generated by Notion AI.

You possibly can see a video of the performance in motion by watching the video under.

Apart from that, Notion AI can pace up the analysis, understanding, and modifying course of for writers. The AI can, for instance, analyze and summarize articles, pulling out important factors and motion gadgets. Additionally included are superior spelling and grammar corrections, in addition to translation capabilities.

Entry to Notion AI shall be granted on a first-come-first-served foundation for individuals who be part of the waitlist. To make sure high-quality content material, a Notion spokesperson mentioned the corporate plans to roll out the characteristic extra broadly within the coming weeks. As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been effectively over 50,000 customers on the waitlist.

Although the corporate says Notion AI is free throughout its alpha check section, the performance will possible price further sooner or later.

Notion will not be the one firm offering these kind of AI-powered copywriting options. Jasper, Bearly AI, and Picsart all supply very related copywriting instruments because of OpenAI’s GPT-3. The Google Workspace platform will quickly embody Wordcraft, an AI-driven copywriting assistant.

Nevertheless, Notion does have a consumer base estimated to be north of 30 million folks, lots of whom use it to jot down and compose. Writers would be capable of combine AI into their present workflow with out switching apps.

A spokesperson for Notion declined to reply whether or not the corporate makes use of GPT-3, saying the corporate checks with completely different companions and doesn’t have its personal in-house AI for language processing.