Nothing Phone (1) Just Launched Cool Apple AirPods Upgrade

Nothing Cellphone (1). David Phelan

There’s a brand new cellphone model, however maybe it means nothing to you. That’s all proper, that’s it’s title. Nothing is the brainchild of Carl Pei, beforehand identified for OnePlus. He co-founded Nothing and the corporate’s first smartphone, Nothing Cellphone (1), is a chic, authentic handset that catches the attention as a result of it has a passing similarity to the form of the iPhone and an authentic and efficient lighting show on the rear of the cellphone. And now, it has an additional characteristic that’s related to AirPods customers.

As noticed by MacRumors, a brand new working system replace means this Android smartphone now contains, amongst one thing referred to as Experimental Options, the aptitude to show the battery standing of Apple AirPods.

Now, Pei didn’t have to construct this compatibility into the cellphone. In spite of everything, Nothing Ear (1) and Nothing Ear (stick) are the names of two units of in-ears from the model itself. However Nothing has stated it desires to assist its customers with third-party merchandise. There’s already Tesla integration so you possibly can join the cellphone to Tesla EVs straight from the Notification Shade, while not having to launch a Tesla app. It means it’s fast and simple to activate the lights or AC within the automobile out of your cellphone, or flash the lights so you’ll find your car in a parking lot, say.

Nothing has created a model of Android which, with options like Tesla integration, is strikingly completely different from different telephones. So, the arrival of assist for AirPods just isn’t a shock.

And it’s actually useful to have the ability to see the AirPods battery proportion as simply as this, particularly as different Android telephones don’t have this characteristic.

Subsequent up for Nothing is the discharge of Nothing OS 1.5.0 which is more likely to introduce Android 13 to the cellphone, one thing that followers are clamoring for.