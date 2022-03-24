Nothing Phone 1 is set to launch in India in the third quarter of 2022

OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei owns the company that makes Nothing Phone 1, which is set to launch in India in the third quarter of 2022. There have been a lot of rumors and excitement about the launch. The phone will come with a version of Android called “Nothing OS,” which is made by the company. Pei gave a virtual keynote where he talked about how he was going to launch the phone.

The Nothing Phone 1 will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC inside of it. Nothing also said that it would give a separate $10 million (roughly Rs. 76.23 crores) to an equity-based community investment round. Community-based funding: It will be their second round. The UK-based company had a similar round last year and raised $1.5 million (about Rs. 11.43 crore).

This week, Pei said that the Nothing Phone 1 will be out this summer. He talked about the British summer, which starts in July or August. Manu Sharma, the Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India, said that the launch of the Nothing Phone 1 would happen at the same time as the global launch.

“We need to bring back the optimism that has been lost, the passion that has been lost, and the excitement that people get when they buy a new product or new technology,” Sharma said.

Sharma worked for Samsung as the vice president of product marketing before he joined Nothing last year. “When we launch the product, it will be a huge change in the smartphone industry,” he said. “We will bring back a sense of freshness to the market.”

For now, we don’t know the exact specs of the “Nothing Phone 1.” However, it has been confirmed that the phone has a Snapdragon SoC inside of it. There was a big announcement about the company’s partnership with Qualcomm in October, a few months after it made its first appearance in the tech world with the Ear 1.

Earlier this month, Nothing announced that it raised $70 million (roughly Rs. 534 crores) in a fresh funding round. There was nothing ear 1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds made by the company in July, and they were the first thing they made. There have been over half a million sold around the world so far.

“It helped in two ways,” he said. In our company, it helped build the foundation, the R&D, the marketing, the teams that worked together. This also seems like we were able to make ourselves known outside of school and be compared with Apple many times as a company.

