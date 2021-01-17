Not to be missed on the Iiyama G2470HSU 24-inch gaming monitor – IPS

The enjoyment of a video game depends in part on the monitor used. Players are frustrated with a screen of limited capacity during a very important game. Image quality, brightness, and screen refresh rate are all factors to consider when purchasing. The solution is to buy the Iiyama G2470HSU 24 ”- IPS – Full HD screen, which currently costs less than € 170.

Liyama G2470HSU: to the delight of gamers

The Iiyama G2470HSU has a 24-inch LED screen to allow for a larger field of view. In addition, you will see more details on this screen that can be viewed in Full HD (1920 × 1080 pixels). The IPS control panel also gives you more realistic colors and a better representation of images. With 250 cd / m2 and a dynamic contrast of 80,000,000: 1, the images are all the clearer.

This screen from Iiyama has an anti-blue light filter that reduces eye strain during long games. The 16: 9 aspect ratio is also best for gamers. Thanks to its response time of 0.8 ms and its maximum refresh rate of 165 Hz, you can enjoy extreme fluidity.

If you play with two people on the G2470HSU, your enjoyment is guaranteed with a horizontal and vertical viewing angle of 178 ° each. The dimensions (W × H × D) are 53.95 × 41.5 × 18.75 cm with a weight of 3.2 kg. The Iiyama screen also has several connections via which it can be connected to another device: 1 HDMI, 1 Displayport, 2 USB and 1 jack socket.

In addition, now is the perfect time to invest in the Iiyama G2470HSU 24 ”- IPS – Full HD because it will lower costs. This gaming screen is currently priced at € 169.99 while it normally costs € 190. (To enjoy streaming your games, don’t forget to purchase the Logitech C925e webcam. Https://hitek.fr/actualite/logitech-c925e-business-webcam_26690)

3 good reasons to succumb to the charms of the Iiyama G2470HSU?

Fluid and speed 0.8 ms – refresh rate 165 Hz Anti-blue light filter against eye fatigue Wide angle (1920 x 1080p – 16/9)

