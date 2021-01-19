NoSQL Market is to Witness Significant Growth between 2020-2026 with leading players MongoDB, Couchbase, Amazon Web Services, Aerospike, Neo4j, InfiniteGraph, Basho Technologies, Hypertable Inc., Apache Cassandra, MarkLogic

Latest study NoSQL market across the globe is intense and has attained significant market penetration across the globe. Further, upcoming scientific development in this market is anticipated to motivate the vendors to introduce more efficient and hi-tech NoSQL solutions.

NoSQL (Not Only SQL) is a database mechanism developed for storage, analysis and access of large volume of unstructured data. NoSQL allows schema-less data storage which is not possible with relational database storage. The benefits of using NoSQL database include high scalability, simpler designs and higher availability with more precise control. The ability to comfortably manage big data is another significant reason for the adoption of NoSQL databases. The lack of awareness regarding NoSQL benefits over relational database approaches is a major restraint for the wider adoption of NoSQL technology. Lack of infrastructure to support NoSQL solutions also limits its adoption among enterprises. However, in the next few years, the awareness would increase and NoSQL databases would witness rapid adoption in order to support explosively increased business data, especially, in social networks, retail, e-commerce, etc.

The key market players profiled in the report include MongoDB, Couchbase, Amazon Web Services, Aerospike, Neo4j, InfiniteGraph, Basho Technologies, Hypertable Inc., Apache Cassandra, MarkLogic

The NoSQL Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global NoSQL market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall NoSQL market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 NoSQL Market Size

2.2 NoSQL Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 NoSQL Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 NoSQL Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players NoSQL Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into NoSQL Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global NoSQL Sales by Product

4.2 Global NoSQL Revenue by Product

4.3 NoSQL Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global NoSQL Breakdown Data by End User

