Nose reconstruction Market Recent Trends, Development,Growth & Forecast 2020-2030

Nose reconstruction or nose job or rhinoplasty is preformed to change the shape of nose disfigured due to trauma or some birth defects. As nose reconstruction can enhance the shape and appearance of nose, it can also be performed without any medical reason. Many types of reconstructive procedures such as Local flap, skin graft, staged procedure are making it comfortable for patients to choose one they feel suitable.

Reasons why people opt for nose reconstruction surgery can be straightening a crooked nose, smooth a prominent bump in the bridge of the nose, reducing the length, refining the size, narrow a size of nasal tip, reducing the size as per the choice, for correcting the breathing problems by opening blocked nasal passages. However, its demand as cosmetic procedure is gaining the momentum.

Growing Prevalence of 3D Imaging and Model Reconstruction of Nasal Cartilage

A patient specific three dimensional imaging technology forms the basis of model reconstruction. 3D imaging is precise and accurate and also includes computerized tomography and magnetic resonance imaging. Due to greater contrast resolution of Micro Computer tomography (CT), it is used for analysing the nasal bone for reconstruction process. CT is termed as the gold standard for evaluation of the surface morphology of the articular surface. Due to the limited size of scanning area, micro-CT can only scan tissue samples for now, but with the increasing demand, the researchers may focus on vast technology.

Ultrasonic Rhinoplasty to Gain Traction

Ultrasonic method for rhinoplasty involves reshaping the nose with an ultrasonic device which makes cuts in the bone. The ultrasonic rhinoplasty is gaining traction because the frequency of the machine protects the surrounding tissue of the nose which otherwise can break open causing lot of bleeding. There is no bleeding in case of ultrasonic rhinoplasty and thus, it leaves very little chance of bruising.

Another advantage of ultrasonic rhinoplasty is that the technology is more precise and can be performed on everyone who wants except patient with bad lung function or any other serious medical condition.

Complications after Reconstruction Surgery may degrade the Confidence among Patients

Some complication may occur after or during the time of rhinoplasty. For instance, haemorrhage and septal hematoma are some postoperative complications that may happen to patients. Prevalence of haemorrhage is reported among 2-4% and major artery ligation for persistent bleeding has been also reported. Use of foreign material during the rhinoplasty may promote an infection to grow inside the nose which may lead to adverse issue in future. Some immediate postoperative complications such as airway obstruction, anaphylaxis and visual impairment are the factors that can imbibe fear and hesitation among patients which may eventually lead to hamper the growth of nose reconstruction surgery.

High Cost of Surgery may hamper the Market

The nose reconstruction surgery may cost anywhere around 1000 USD to 5000 USD in Asia Pacific which is huge in the region as a developing economy (other than China). From the report of American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the rhinoplasty or nose reconstruction procedure cost around 5000-10,000 USD except anesthesia, operating room facilities or other expenses. In Poland, Switzerland and Spain also, the cost remains around the same i.e. 2000$ to 15000$. This factor of expensive surgery may remain as a constraint for people having mediocre jobs which are a large part of the population, thus hampering the growth of nose reconstruction surgery.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the market include Stryker, Grover Aesthetics, Sunset Cosmetic Surgery, Implantech, GC Aesthetics, Surgiform Technologies LLC, COMEG Medical Technologies, New York Center for Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery, etc.

As per the research article published in FASEB Journal in September 2020, the research was performed for Bioink characterization and FRESH 3D bio printing. The study investigated the suitable 3D bio printing parameters. The bioprinted constructs were fabricated on a pneumatic bio printer (INKREDIBLE, CELLLINK, Sweden). The geometry and microstructure of the printed constructs were predefined in a commercial design software from Slic3r, USA and the gelatin support bath from Advanced Biomatrix, USA was prepared according to manufacturer’s instructions.

SENMI flap is an alternative to forehead flap reconstruction that is being experimented on patients over 6 years. 53 patients were treated with the SENMI flap. The researchers analyse defect size and focus on advancing distance on the flap itself rather than the size of the defect. SENMI flap advances over the height of the defect. The SENMI flaps are utilized due to its tissue efficiency and the process is generally a single stage reconstruction process particularly in upper two thirds of the nose.

Regional Outlook

According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, globally 6.3 million and 18.5 million surgical and non-surgical procedures were performed in 2019. The top five countries as per International society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery were USA, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, and India.

In US, the demand of rhinoplasty is surging owing to go at par with the beauty standards for social media validation. According to American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive data, 30% of nose jobs are performed just to enhance the appearance and look beautiful. Therefore, the demand for nose reconstruction or plastic surgery for cosmetic reasons is likely to boost the market. In 2019, according to plastic surgery.org, $16.7 billion were spent on plastic surgeries in US in which 207,284 were nose reshaping patients.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a leading growth during the forecast period owing to rising disposable income and surge in medical tourism as surgeries in Asia are inexpensive as compared to western countries. Tehran, the capital of Iron is termed as the rhinoplasty capital of the world as it comprise of seven times more rhinoplasty procedures than that of US. As per the health care statistics, nasal reconstruction procedures in China are 6.4% of the total number of procedures globally.

Europe is one of the leading markets for plastic surgery with total of 27,000 procedures happening in UK only. But it is far less than Brazil (715 per 100,000) and USA with 456 per 100,000.

Segmentation

Based on Type

Open Rhinoplasty

Closed Rhinoplasty

Tiplasty

By Treatment Type

Augmentation

Reduction

Revision

Reconstruction

Post traumatic

Filler

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key market players leading the market growth? Implantech, GC Aesthetics, Surgiform Technologies LLC, COMEG Medical Technologies, etc.

Implantech, GC Aesthetics, Surgiform Technologies LLC, COMEG Medical Technologies, etc. Which regions to hold the largest share during the forecast period? China in Asia Pacific to hold the largest market share.

China in Asia Pacific to hold the largest market share. What are the types of nose reconstruction? Closed type, open type and tiplasty are the types of nose reconstruction process.

Closed type, open type and tiplasty are the types of nose reconstruction process. What are the key trends that may act as drivers for the growth of market? Concerns to look beautiful, medical reasons, breathing problems, and technological advancements etc. can be the reason for growth of nose reconstruction surgery.

Concerns to look beautiful, medical reasons, breathing problems, and technological advancements etc. can be the reason for growth of nose reconstruction surgery. What can be the restraints for hampering the growth of the Nose reconstruction?Adverse side effect due to some chronic illness or less harmful side effects like bleeding, infection, and high cost etc. may cause fear among people and thus declining the surgery.

