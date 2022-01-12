NOS Alive announces another artist for this year

The festival returns to the Passeio Marítimo de Algés between July 6th and 9th. Do you know all the names on the poster.

NOS Alive announced a different name for the next edition this Wednesday, January 12th. American born singer Celeste, who grew up in Great Britain, will perform on July 7th on the NOS Stage. Last year he released his first album “Not Your Muse”.

The festival will take place from July 6th to 9th, 2022 at the Passeio Marítimo de Algés. Tickets purchased for the 2020 and 2021 editions – which did not take place – are valid for the corresponding days of the week of the next edition. Alternatively, depending on availability, you can exchange the ticket for a voucher for another day or upon presentation of the ticket and proof of purchase at the point of sale where it was purchased. There are still tickets for sale.

Appearances by alt-J, Caribou, Da Weasel, Dino D’Santiago, Faith No More, Florence + The Machine, Fontaines DC, Glass Animals, Hobo Johnson and The Lovemakers, Imagine Dragons, Inhaler, Jungle, Jorja Smith, Manel Cruz, Os Quatro and Meia, Metallica, Modest Mouse, Moses Sumney, Parcels, Phoebe Bridgers, Royal Blood, Seasick Steve, St. Vincent, The Strokes, Tom Misch, Two Door Cinema Club, Stromae, Sea Girls, MIA and Parov Stellar.

