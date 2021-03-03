Norway Oilfield Equipment Rental Services Market 2021 Business Scenario – Transocean Ltd, Seadrill Ltd, Valaris PLC, Noble Corporation PLC, Weatherford International PLC

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Norway Oilfield Equipment Rental Services market in its latest report titled, “Norway Oilfield Equipment Rental Services Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Norwegian oilfield equipment rental services market is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Norway Oilfield Equipment Rental Services Market: Transocean Ltd, Seadrill Ltd, Valaris PLC, Noble Corporation PLC, Weatherford International PLC, Superior Energy Services Inc., Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes Company, Oil States International Inc., Halliburton Company, TechnipFMC PLC, and Others.

Factors, such as the increasing exploration and production activities due to rising crude oil and natural gas demand, are likely to drive the market during the forecast period. However, volatile oil and gas prices are leading to the uncertainty among oil and gas operators, which is likely to restrain the growth of the Norwegian oilfield equipment rental services market in the coming years.

– The drilling rigs segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the increasing exploration and production activities.

– Advancements in the deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling activities in regions, like Norway and the United Kingdom, are expected to create an ample opportunity for the market players in the coming years.

– The upstream sector is expected to drive the Norwegian oil and gas industry, owing to increased investment by oil companies. Moreover, discoveries are likely to propel the market during the forecast period.

Drilling Rigs to Dominate the Market

– After the oil price crisis in 2014, the rig count, both onshore and offshore, declined significantly during 2014-2016. However, the period of 2017-2018 was characterized by the recovery in the oil price, resulting in significant recovery in onshore rig count. The offshore activity generally has longer lead times. Also, given the volatility in oil prices, combined with high CAPEX requirements for offshore projects, the offshore drilling activity did not recover until 2019.

– The offshore operators have committed to significant investments in field developments. As of 2018, Norway was a leader in the offshore drilling market in terms of a number of planned and under-pipeline projects in Europe.

– Amid the reducing reserves in the North Sea, drilling activity is on ever high given the attempts to find more oil and gas in deeper waters. Norway is increasing its drilling activity every year in search of more oil and gas, thus, acting as a major driver for this market.

– As the crude oil prices are increasing, investment in the oil and gas industry is expected to grow significantly and bring several projects online, thereby, driving the Norwegian oil field equipment rental services market.

Upstream Sector to Drive the Market

– Norway is expected to maintain its dominance in the European region during the forecast period. The increased pressure on oil and gas companies to do more with limited money and become more cost-efficient has been driving the market.

– Norway’s oil and gas industry is now back on its feet. Oil companies increased their spending for the first time in 2018, since 2014. As of December 31, 2018, there were 85 discoveries where the licensees have yet to submit a PDO to the government. The total investment required to develop the whole portfolio is estimated to be in the order of NOK 400 billion in 2018.

– In 2019, Norway drilled more wells than ever, i.e., around 130 wells, out of which 55 were for exploratory drilling in a bid to find new oil and gas fields to compensate the country’s declining oil and gas production. The number of drilled wells rose to 16% compared to 2018.

– The new market conditions forced the industry to cut costs and improve operational efficiency, which, in turn, made several unprofitable projects feasible. This trend is expected to increase the demand for oilfield equipment rental services in the country.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

