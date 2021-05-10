Norway Oil and Gas EPC Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights – Aker Solutions ASA, John Wood Group PLC, TechnipFMC PLC, Subsea 7 S.A., WorleyParsons Limited, OneSubsea

The Norway Oil and Gas EPC Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The global market for oil & gas EPC is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.35% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Norway Oil and Gas EPC Market are Aker Solutions ASA, John Wood Group PLC, TechnipFMC PLC, Subsea 7 S.A., WorleyParsons Limited, OneSubsea, Aibel AS, McDermott International Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Upstream Sector to Dominate the Market

– Norway oil and gas EPC market has been primarily driven by the upstream sector due to the increasing exploration and production activites in the Norway offshore region.

– In 2019, the investment in the Norwegian offshore oil and gas industry (excluding exploration) is expected to increase by 13%, to more than NOK 140 billion. A number of small projects received FIDs in 2017, as well as 2018, and are expected to during 2020.

– For instance, in October 2018, Equinor awarded fourth Sverdrup jacket contract to Kvaerner. The Norwegian oil and gas company, Equinor, awarded the jacket contract, for the processing platform for Johan Sverdrup phase 2, to Kv-rner, and the contract value is estimated to be around ~NOK 900 million.

