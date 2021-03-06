Norway Oil and Gas Downstream Market 2021 Global Insights and Trends – EquinorASA, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, and Exxon Mobil Corporation

Norway Oil and Gas Downstream Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Norway Oil and Gas Downstream Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The oil and gas downstream market in Norway is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 1.86% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Competitive Landscape

The Norway oil and gas downstream market is consolidated. Some of the major companies include EquinorASA, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, and Exxon Mobil Corporation

Increasing consumption of petroleum products is expected to boost the demand for the Norway oil and gas downstream market during the forecast period. However, a decrease in the production of oil along with the high volatility of oil prices is expected to restrain the market in the period.

– Refining capacity is expected to remain stagnant in the country due to no new refinery being proposed or any existing facility being expanded as of 2019. The government has also pushed towards decreasing dependence of oil and gas, which has further lead to stagnation of the market.

– Increasing the need to decrease the sulfur content in the oil to comply with the EU guidelines has lead to the requirement of better desulfurization plants all over Europe. A further requirement in the reduction of sulfur content is expected to act as an opportunity for the market players in the country.

– Increasing oil consumption is expected to drive the market as the refineries are expected to be used at a higher throughput to refine the required amount of oil for the country, which may eventually lead to an increase in the investments in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Refining Capacity to Remain Stagnant

– The refining capacity, in the country, has remained stagnant in the 2015 – 2018 period at 342 thousand barrels per day. This is due to no new refining capacity being added to the country from investments.

– Norway has two major refining facilities: the 120,000b/d refinery at Slagentangen, operated by ExxonMobil, and the almost 240,000b/d Mongstad plant, operated by Equinor. Most of the output from both refineries are exported, and Norway is an important supplier of gasoline and diesel fuel to the European Union

– The refining throughput in the country has increased slightly, by 1.7%, to 286 thousand barrels per day (kb/d), in 2018 from 281 kb/d, in 2017. The increase in throughput is expected to positively impact the growth of the market.

– Therefore, the refining capacity in the country is expected to remain stagnant in the forecast period as there is very little new investment in the market.

