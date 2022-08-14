Norway Kills Freya, a 1,300-Pound Walrus Who Delighted Onlookers

The Norwegian authorities killed a 1,300-pound walrus named Freya on Sunday who had spent the previous weeks off the coast of Oslo climbing onto boats and lounging on piers, saying that transferring her was “too excessive threat.”

“Ultimately, we couldn’t see another choices,” stated Olav Lekver, a spokesman for the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries. “She was in an space that wasn’t pure for her.”

Mr. Lekver stated walruses wanted numerous relaxation and folks had been bothering Freya by swimming together with her and taking images of her. The Oslo Fjord is busy in summer time, with swimmers, boaters and different water recreationists. Walruses are social animals and infrequently enterprise someplace alone, which can have been why Freya had hung out in a extremely populated space.