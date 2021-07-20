Northern Cyprus pushes Varosha open | free press

Nicosia (dpa) – The Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognized only by Turkey, promotes the controversial opening of the coastal town of Varosha, once inhabited by Greek Cypriots.

Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar announced on Tuesday that the restricted military area status would be lifted and more parts of this part of the city of Famagusta would be made accessible, according to Turkey’s Anadolu news agency. Eligible individuals can also request the return of property, he said. Tatar and his supporter, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, took part in an event to divide the island 47 years ago.

Erdogan spoke of a “new era” for the former tourist stronghold of Varosha. The Cypriot government in Nicosia, on the other hand, reacted indignantly to the move on the anniversary of the island’s division into the Mediterranean. The announcement is an attempt to soften the status quo in the city of Famagusta. This is contrary to UN resolutions on the conflict over the divided island, Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades said. He announced responses.

Criticism also came from Greece. “Turkey must immediately stop its provocative and illegal behavior and comply with international law,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said.

In 1974, the Greek Cypriot National Guard staged a coup in Cyprus with the aim of uniting the island with Greece. A Turkish military intervention followed. The island has since been divided into a larger Greek Cypriot part in the south and a smaller Turkish Cypriot part in the north. About 40,000 residents of the Greek Cypriot district of Varosha in Famagusta had fled the Turkish army at the time.

Last year, Tatar in Northern Cyprus – then still as head of government – decided to reopen a beach promenade in Varosha. This was a serious provocation to the Republic of Cyprus, which was also strongly criticized internationally. The step that has now been announced goes much further. Greek Cypriots could be pressured to either move into their old homes and live under Turkish Cypriot rule, or to get compensation.

President Erdogan inaugurated a mosque in Varosha on Tuesday via video from Lefkosa in northern Cyprus. During his two-day visit to the northern part of the island, he spoke out several times in favor of a two-state solution, based on further solution discussions. “If it is not accepted that there are two peoples and two states of equal status, no progress in the negotiations can be guaranteed,” he said.

The United Nations (UN) has been trying in vain for decades to find a solution to the conflict in Cyprus. The UN’s goal is to form a federation of two politically equal federal states – a Greek Cypriot in the south and a Turkish Cypriot in the north. Turkey is against. On the other hand, the EU rejects the creation of two states, as requested by Tatar and Erdogan. Cyprus has been a member of the EU since 2004. However, EU regulations and EU law only apply in the Greek Cypriot south.