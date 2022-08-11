North Korea’s Covid Outbreak Is Over, Kim Jong-un Says

On the Wednesday assembly with Mr. Kim, North Korean officers stated it was “a miracle unprecedented on this planet’s public well being historical past​” that the North had quashed the outbreak so rapidly regardless of by no means having vaccinated its folks, in response to the state media report.

Final month, the North instructed that the coronavirus had entered the nation on international objects from South Korea, saying that its outbreak had begun in villages close to the international locations’ closely militarized border.​ Whereas circuitously blaming the South​, its assertion instructed that the objects had been introduced in by balloons, which North Korean defectors dwelling within the South typically use to ship anti-Kim propaganda leaflets, greenback payments and different gadgets throughout the border.

Kim Yo-jong, Mr. Kim’s sister, took a much more accusatory tone in the course of the Wednesday assembly, blaming “disgusting ones in ​South Korea​” for inflicting the outbreak by scattering “leaflets, financial institution notes, terrible booklets and issues over our territory,” in response to the state media report.

“​We’ve already thought-about varied counteraction plans however our countermeasure have to be a lethal retaliatory one​,” Ms. Kim, who acts as her brother’s spokeswoman on South Korean points, was quoted as saying.

She additionally instructed that Mr. Kim might have had Covid, saying that he had led the nationwide marketing campaign in opposition to the virus regardless of having a “excessive fever.”

South Korea ​has ​stated that it’s unattainable for the balloon launches to have introduced Covid-19 into the North, saying it had consulted disease-control consultants on the problem. O​n Thursday, the South Korean authorities referred to as Ms. Kim’s accusation “far-fetched” and “very impolite.”