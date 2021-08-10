North Korea threatens US and South Korea over military exercises | free press

North Korea repeatedly rattles its swords against its neighbors and the US – for example, ruler Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, praises her country’s military capabilities.

Seoul (AP) – North Korea is leading the charge ahead of planned summer military exercises by the armed forces of the United States and South Korea. The influential sister of North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un, Kim Yo Jong, accused the US of hostile policies and “treacherous behavior” against South Korea.

Both sides should prepare for a “more serious security risk” by their actions, the party official said through state media. North Korea will increase its capabilities for “a powerful preemptive strike”. She suggested that her brother approved the statement.

North Korea, largely isolated because of its nuclear weapons program, regularly accuses the US of preparing an attack through its maneuvers with South Korea. Seoul and Washington deny that, both countries had already limited some exercises in recent years, also for diplomatic reasons.

Kim Yo Jong’s statement followed reports from South Korean media that South Korea and the US will begin their summer exercises on a smaller scale next Monday. The focus of the 11-day commando exercise should therefore be computer simulations. To this end, there will be four days of joint crisis management training on Tuesday. The US has stationed 28,500 soldiers in South Korea as a deterrent against threats from North Korea.

Kim Yo Jong saw the crisis management training as the start of the summer exercises. “Whatever their size or type, the joint military exercises are of an aggressive nature as they are a war exercise and a preparatory exercise for nuclear war.” She called on the US to withdraw its soldiers. At the beginning of August, Kim had already warned South Korea against new maneuvers with the US. The warning came just days after the channels of communication between the two countries that had been separated for months were restored.