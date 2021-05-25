North American Region Is Expected To Show A Significant Growth In The Demand Due To The Increasing Number Of Aliphatic Amines Manufacturers 2028
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Aliphatic Amines Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated Aliphatic Amines Marketdata. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Aliphatic Amines Market segments such as geographies, application and industry
Aliphatic Amines Market: Segmentation
The global aliphatic amines market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end users, and application.
By product type, the global aliphatic amines market is segmented into:
- Primary Amine
- Secondary Amine
- Tertiary Amine
- Cyclic Amine
By end users, the global aliphatic amines market is segmented into:
- Agrochemicals
- Pharmaceuticals & Personal care
- Textile
- Consumer Products
- Plastic & Rubber processing
- Petroleum
- Others
By application, the global aliphatic amines market is segmented into:
- Additives
- Wood treatment
- Gas treatment
- Others
Aliphatic Amines Market: Regional Outlook
The pharmaceuticals and plastic & rubber industries are growing in Asia Pacific and Latin America, whereas the agrochemical industry is observed to have significant growth in these regions, owing to which these regions are expected to be the prominent regional markets for aliphatic amines. The agrochemical industry is growing in Africa, whereas the petrochemical and personal care products industry is growing in the Middle East. Considering the above factors the MEA is also expected to be a potential market for aliphatic amines. North America and Western Europe are matured markets, but they are expected to be potential markets for aliphatic amines over the forecast period due to the growing pharmaceutical industry.
Aliphatic Amines Market: Key Participants
Examples of some of the key participants operating in the global aliphatic amines market are:
- Dow Chemical Company
- Arkema Group
- Huntsman Corporation
- Solvay
- Clariant
- Evonik
- NOF Corporation
- P&G Chem
- Tianjin Tianzhi Fine Chemical Co.,Ltd
- Balaji Amines
- Indo Amines Ltd.
- Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
The Marketreport analyzes the consumption patterns of each end use segment with the help of extensive primary and secondary research. Further, the impacts of all the end uses on the Marketgrowth has been examined in the report.
