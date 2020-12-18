North America X-Ray Detector Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026 | Top Companies-Teledyne DALSA Inc., Canon Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Detection Technology Plc., FUJIFILM Corporation

North America X-ray detector market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market AMPTEK, Inc., Varex Imaging Corporation, Rigaku Corporation, Moxtek, Teledyne DALSA Inc., Canon Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Detection Technology Plc., FUJIFILM Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Thales Group, Carestream Health, YXLON International, Idetec Medical Imaging, Medecom, Rayence, Analogic Corporation., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Vieworks Co., Ltd. Agfa-Gevaert Group. and others.

Segmentation: North America X-Ray Detector Market

North America X-ray detector market is segmented into three notable segments such as Type, Application and End User.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into flat panel detectors, computed radiography detectors (CRD), line scan detectors and, charged coupled devices detectors (CCD). The flat panel detector segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In 2017, Varex Imaging Corporation Completed the Acquisition Of PerkinElmer’s Medical Imaging Business. This will help Varex Imaging Corporation to grow its market share and expand its product line.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into medical application, dental application, security application, veterinary application and industrial application. In 2019, medical application segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In 2016, Amptek, Inc. announced that it has completed the acquisition of HS Foils(U.S.), a provider of radiation detector components, including ultra-thin radiation windows, silicon drift detectors and x-ray filters. This will help Amptek Inc. to expand its product portfolio.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, original equipment manufacturers, clinics and ICU. In 2019, hospitals segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In 2019, Rigaku Introduced Newest SmartLab Intelligent X-ray Diffraction (XRD) System. This helped Rigaku Corporation to have a deeper footprint in the market due to its expanded product line.

