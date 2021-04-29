North America Wood Plastic Composites Market Analysis, Status and Global Outlook 2020 to 2030

Wood-plastic composites consist of recycled plastic and wood waste with advantageous features such as low melting temperature resulting in lower producers’ energy costs. This also reduces the environmental effect of the product. Such composites grow at the highest rate among additives made from plastics. In a wide range of applications, such as car speakers, interiors, home furniture, and kitchen accessories, these hybrid materials offer durability, longevity, and cost-saving, thus, they have high demand. Wood-plastic composite, as compared with conventional wood products, has high durability, bending power, shear strength, low moisture content, and low water absorption. These properties made it viable for different uses. As a result, end-users increasingly prioritize composite products made from wood plastic over traditional wood products.

North America Wood Plastic Composites Market size was registered at USD billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD billion by 2030, registering a CAGR from 2020 to 2030. Increasing demand from building and construction applications, the government-imposed restrictions on the use of copper, chromium, and arsenic, and increasing demand for recyclable materials in the automobile industry to increase the growth of the North America Wood Plastic Composites Market. Due to the economic slowdown, the U.S. wood-plastic composites market has witnessed a comparatively protracted growth in recent years. Due to the large share of these end-use industries in the US wood plastics composites industry, the level of economic activity directly affects the building and automotive sectors.

North America Wood Plastic Composites Market: Key players

CPG International

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

Fiberon LLC

Beologic

Polymera Inc.

Fineko

Perth Wood Plastic Composite Company Ltd

American Wood Fibers Inc

Universal Forest Products Inc

Other prominent players

North America Wood Plastic Composites Market: Segments

North America Wood Plastic Composites Market is segmented based on source, crop type, form, and region.

By product type (in %), North America Wood Plastic Composites Market, 2019 Polypropylene is anticipated to register the market share during the forecasted period.

By product type, it is categorized into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinylchloride, and others. Due to its heavy use in niche product applications, such as water-resistant coatings on furniture and high temperature controllable wooden units, the segment of polypropylene is expected to see a boom over the forecast period. Increasing demand for polyvinylchloride thermoplastics in automotive applications for door panels, seat cushions, cabin linings, backrests, and dashboards are also expected to have a positive impact on the wood plastic composite market over the forecast period, due to its excellent insulation properties.

By application (in %), North America Wood Plastic Composites Market, 2019

The application segment can be classified into building and construction, automotive components, industrial and consumer goods, and others. The removal of obstacles to encourage foreign investment coupled with an increasing market emphasis on green buildings is expected to fuel demand in the construction and building industry for wood-plastic composites. Increasing infrastructure development activities, particularly in emerging economies coupled with the growing demand for esthetically appealing furniture and flooring solutions, have also increased the demand for wood-plastic composite in the construction sector. The region segment can be further divided into five major types including USA, Mexico, Canada, and Others.

North America Wood Plastic Composites Market Dynamics:

Increased demand and government restrictions to drive the market demand

Increasing demand from building and construction applications, the government-imposed restrictions on the use of copper, chromium, and arsenic, and increasing demand for recyclable materials in the automobile industry to increase the growth of the North America Wood Plastic Composites Market. The ease of handling non-utilized plastic is also a major driving factor of the North American wood-plastic composites market.

North America Wood Plastic Composites Market report also contains analysis on:

North America Wood Plastic Composites Market segments: –

By Product Type: Polyethylene Polypropylene Polyvinylchloride Others

By Application: Building and Construction Automotive Components Industrial Consumer Goods Others

