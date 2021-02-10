North America Wi-Fi Chipset Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Players like Intel, QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, Altair Semiconductor, Broadcom

The research and analysis conducted in North America Wi-Fi Chipset Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and North America Wi-Fi Chipset industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, North America Wi-Fi Chipset Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Wi-Fi chipset is an integrated circuit group connecting computers and other devices via a wireless signal. As Wi-Fi chipset are used in wireless access networks (WAN) based on IEEE 802.11 standard. They are mainly located in the devices that can access Wi-Fi hotspots as the Wi-Fi network helps to connect computers and other devices over a wireless signal.

All new computers have built-in Wi-Fi chips that connect wireless routers. Through routers, a Wi-Fi connection is established which can communicate with other devices over on the network. Wi-Fi chipsets are used in wide range of devices such as smartphones, TVs, PCs, tablets, laptops and Internet of Things (IoT) devices for stronger signals.

North America Wi-Fi chipset market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: North America Wi-Fi Chipset Market

North America Wi-Fi chipset market is segmented into four notable segments that are device, band, Wi-Fi standard, MIMO configuration.

On the basis of device, the market is segmented into tablet, connected home devices, smartphones, PCs, access point equipment and others.

On the basis of band, the market is segmented into single band, dual band and tri band.

On the basis of WI-FI Standard, the market is segmented into 802.11AY, 802.11AD, 802.11AX, 802.11AC, WAVE 1, 802.11AC, WAVE 2, 802.11B, 802.11G, 802.11N.

On the basis of MIMO Configuration, the market is segmented into SU-MIMO, MU-MIMO, 1X1 MU-MIMO, 2X2 MU-MIMO, 3X3 MU-MIMO, 4X4 MU-MIMO, and 8X8 MU-MIMO.

Competitive Analysis: North America Wi-Fi Chipset Market

Some of the major companies manufacturing in North America Wi-Fi chipset market are Intel Corporation, QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Altair Semiconductor, Broadcom, Celeno Communications, STMicroelectronics, MediaTek Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, PERASO TECHNOLOGIES INC., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Product Innovation

In March 2019, Quantenna uses Multi-User MIMO for delivering Multi-Gig network capacity to connect various laptops to commercially accessible computer Intel Wireless-AC 9260 2x2AC MIMO wireless modems to a Quantenna based 8×8 MIMO access point, this benefits in providing great performance network connectivity for video streaming, distant cloud access and online gaming by making smooth experience for backup devices and fast file transfers. This helps the company in introducing new technologies that can have a stiff competition with existing competitors.

The North America Wi-Fi Chipset market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to North America Wi-Fi Chipset market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of North America Wi-Fi Chipset market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new North America Wi-Fi Chipset market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for North America Wi-Fi Chipset. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

