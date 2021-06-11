North America Wheat Starch Market Raises Demand in Food Industry with Revenue of US$ 2,699.52 million by 2027 | Business Market Insights

The North America Wheat Starch market was valued at $ 1,543.24 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US $ 2,699.52 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. Factors driving the market growth include ease of incorporation in wide range of food grade and growing usage in non-food grades. However, the availability of substitutes is likely to have a negative impact on the market growth.

Wheat starch is a type of carbohydrate that are found in many plants and has become a common part of the human diet. It is a powdery substance that is obtained from the wheat kernels. Wheat starch is popularly used in cuisines for the purpose of making breads, pot stickers and dumplings. Most often the wheat starch is sold to industrial rather than the food outlets. The highest proportion of wheat starch is employed in the paper industry in the form of a wet end adhesives. It has the same paste texture, clarity and strength as that of corn starch.

Major key players covered in this report:

Cargill Incorporated

Roquette Freres

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Agrana Group

Tereos SA

MGP Ingredients Inc.

Manildra Group

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Wheat Starch market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Wheat Starch market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Wheat Starch market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Wheat Starch market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Wheat Starch market.

