North America Weight Management Products Market Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025 | NOW Health Group, Inc., Amway Corp., Herbalife International of America, Inc., Carson Life Inc., and The Hut.com Limited (Myprotein)

The North America Weight Management Products Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The North America weight-management products market is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152419/north-america-weight-management-products-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=12

The 90 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in North America Weight Management Products Market: NOW Health Group, Inc., Amway Corp., Herbalife International of America, Inc., Carson Life Inc., and The Hut.com Limited (Myprotein), among others.

Market Overview:

– The market is primarily driven by factors such as rising incidence of obesity and chronic diseases, rising awareness about nutrition and healthy lifestyles, an increasing number of fitness centers, and rising disposable income across the region. In addition, an increasing number of health and fitness clubs across the region fueled the market’s growth. Moreover, product innovations by leading players, such as herbal and organic slimming products, are boosting the market’s growth.

– However, the major factor restraining the growth of the market is the high cost of weight management products, owing to the additional processing required for low-calorie products and additional nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals.

Rise in Obesity & Overweight Resulting into Increased Bariatric Surgeries Across the Region

Obesity in the North America region has been growing in epidemic proportions for the last few decades. Over 4 out of every 10 American adults are obese, according to a government study by the CDC. Bariatric surgeries/weight loss surgeries were formerly considered as the last option for weight loss after dieting, exercise, and other medically prescribed programs had failed.

However, these surgeries are now increasingly being accepted by the medical community as an effective and long-lasting alternative to other weight loss techniques. This factor, coupled with the rapidly increasing obesity rates, has resulted in a rapid increase in the number of bariatric surgeries across the globe. For instance, according to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), the total number of bariatric surgeries performed in the US increased to 196,000 in 2015 from 158,000 in 2011.

United States to Drive the Regional Market

The United States has been dominating the weight management products market in the North America region, owing to the rising prevalence of overweight and obesity in the country, along with rising awareness regarding personal well-being, and increasing disposable income. The consumers in the region mostly prefer herbal and non-herbal weight managing products such as slimming teas and calorie-restricted meal replacements, like shakes, powders, soup, and bars among other products. Despite the backslash against weight loss supplements, the meal replacement category recorded significant growth, as these products are considered as healthier alternatives to over-the-counter obesity and weight loss supplements.

Also, these meal replacement products are healthier and safer to follow, as they provide less caloric density, along with providing the essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, which are necessary for healthy weight loss and diet. Along with increasing awareness about nutrition and healthy lifestyles, the growth in the number of fitness centers in the country also supports the growth of the weight loss and weight management market, as these centers are involved in the endorsement of weight loss products among their respective consumers.

Competitive Landscape



The North America weight-management products market is competitive in nature having a large number of domestic and multinational players competing for market share. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers. Key players dominating the market include NOW Health Group, Inc., Amway Corp., Herbalife International of America, Inc., Carson Life Inc., and The Hut.com Limited (Myprotein), among others.

Influence Of The North America Weight Management Products Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the North America Weight Management Products market.

– North America Weight Management Products market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the North America Weight Management Products market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of North America Weight Management Products market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of North America Weight Management Products market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the North America Weight Management Products market.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The North America Weight Management Products Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152419/north-america-weight-management-products-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=12

Customization Of The Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

If you have any questions about any of our “North America Weight Management Products market report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of North America Weight Management Products market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Best wishes,

Irfan Tamboli

Head of Sales Operations

Market Insights Reports

Tel: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

About Us: