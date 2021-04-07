North America Waterborne Adhesives Market 2021 Strategic Assessments- 3M, Arkema Group, Dow, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, Ashland

The North America Waterborne Adhesives market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global North America Waterborne Adhesives Market with its specific geographical regions.

The North America waterborne adhesives market is expected to grow at with a CAGR greater than 6% during the forecast period.

One of the major factors driving the market is the increasing investments in the infrastructure & construction . However, Limited Resistance to Moisture and Water is likely to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Growing advancements in food packaging and safety industry is expected to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied.

– United States accounted for the highest share of the market and is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

– Among the end-user industries, building & construction is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Top Leading Manufactures-

3M, Arkema Group, Dow, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, Ashland., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Franklin Adhesives & Polymers..

Market Scenario

Construction Industry to Dominate the Market

– In the construction sector, adhesives are used in concrete, ceramic tiles, carpet laying, flooring underlayment, drywall lamination, joint cement, manufactured housing, pre-finished panels, resilient flooring, roofing, and wall covering.

– Various types of adhesives are used depending on the purposes they serve. The growth in green building construction, coupled with the rising concern about the quality of construction, is accelerating the demand for water-borne adhesives.

– Water-borne adhesives are produced from either soluble synthetic polymers or natural polymers. Water-borne adhesives use water as a carrier or diluting medium to disperse a resin.

– Water-borne adhesives are increasingly becoming an integral part of construction chemicals, owing to their eco-friendly and low-toxic nature, high solid content, and high initial adhesion properties.

Competitive Landscape

The North America waterborne adhesives market is moderately consolidated as the market of the market share is divided among a few players. Some of the key players in the market include 3M, Arkema Group, Dow, Henkel AG & KGaA, and Sika AG, amongst others.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

