North America Water Soluble Packaging Market is projected to reach US$ 1,451.9 million by 2027

Water soluble packaging is a form of packaging made from biodegradable materials that dissolve in water leaving behind harmless and non-toxic aqueous solution. Better solubility in water with minimum residue and good impact resistance makes them a favorable packaging material in various industries. Polyvinyl alcohol is an odorless and colorless polymer, which possesses high tensile strength, flexibility, non-toxic, and adhesive properties. Water soluble packaging is generally used in the packaging of dyes, detergents, agrochemicals, and other industrial chemicals. Additionally, sustainable packaging is produced from biodegradable raw materials and help in reducing the environmental pollution.

Growing public awareness about environmental concerns has resulted in higher demand for sustainable packaging and processing operations in the developed and developing countries. Moreover, the growth in various industries and factories has increased the demand for a sustainable packaging solution over the past few years. Besides, rising demand for water soluble packaging is mainly attributed to the fact that this type of packaging is environmental friendly and is 100% biodegradable. Water soluble packaging products are used as an alternative for convention plastic packaging.

The US is dominating the Water-soluble packaging or film is a perspective of developing technology, which is a thin film that is used to form packages that dissolve in contact with water. There is a clear market trend towards packaging detergents and cleaning products in water-soluble bags. This packaging type is gaining popularity among consumers in the US. The consumer mainly does not apply the aggressive product; there is no need to weigh or to dose product. The really clever solution such as the product comes into contact with water, not with human skin. Companies offer water-soluble packaging and packaging for liquid, gel, and powder products in the water-soluble film.

The range of applications of water-soluble packaging includes industrial disinfectants, tools for car care, detergents, detergents, conditioners used for the care home, neutralization, pigments, super absorbents, building mixes, animal care, chemicals for water treatment, and many others. The wider application of water-soluble packaging in various industries is influencing the market growth in the US. Advantages of water-soluble packaging include accurate weight premeasured doses of the product (not required for further weighing or measuring. comfortable and easy to use), safe handling — no chemicals in contact with skin (prevents exposure to hazardous materials per person), avoiding dust inhalation, no loss of product spills, competitive advantage, and many others. These factors are further boosting the market for water-soluble packaging in the US. Also, the presence of a huge number of packaging companies offering water-soluble packaging solution is propelling this market.

COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. As of March 2020, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are some of the worst affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The chemical and materials industry is one of the major industries that is facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. The lockdown of various plants and factories in the North America is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various consumer goods. All these factors are anticipated to affect the chemical & materials, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and other industries and thus act as a restraining factor for the growth of various markets related to this industry in the coming months. The US has the highest number of confirmed cases of corona virus, compared to Canada and Mexico. This is likely to negatively impact the chemical and materials industry in the region. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the supply chain is likely to get affected. Additionally, the overall manufacturing processes, research, and development activities will also impact market growth.

Ban on single-use plastics

Single-use plastics are not biodegradable; instead they break down into smaller particles. These plastic particles enter the ocean and absorb the toxins present in the ocean. When these toxic particles are consumed by fish, sea birds, and other marine life, it causes severe harm to marine life. To prevent environmental degradation caused due to excessive use of single-use plastic, the government in various developed and developing countries have imposed stringent regulations against the use of single-use plastic. Water-soluble packaging is considered to be an environment friendly alternative over single-use plastic.

The demand for water soluble packaging is expected to increase in the North America region with the rising demand from various industries such as chemical, food & beverage, personal care, and cosmetics. Furthermore, strong investment in research & development and technological advancements is expected to have a positive impact on the domestic production of water soluble packaging in the US.The growing number of manufacturing industries in Canada leads to surging demand for more sustainable packaging options such as water soluble packaging. Rising awareness among the consumers about the advantages of using water soluble package coupled with rapid growth in the food and beverage and chemical sector is projected to boost the demand for water soluble packaging.

Based on raw material, the North American water soluble packaging market has been segmented into polymers, fibers, and surfactants. In 2018, the polymers segment held the largest share of the North American water soluble packaging market; however, the fibers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Water soluble polymers are environmentally biodegradable and thus help in effective waste management and environmental protection. Polymers are extensively used in the production of water soluble packaging products such as bags, pouches, pods, and films. For instance, polyvinyl alcohol (PVA or PVOH) is used in manufacturing water soluble bags and films, as it dissolves fast when it comes into contact with water. Furthermore, its biodegradable and non-toxic properties propel its usage in the water soluble packaging.

Fiber-based packaging utilizes reusable, renewable, and biodegradable materials in the process of production. Fibers such as seaweed and collagen are used as a raw material in the production of water soluble packaging. Surfactants are one of the key raw materialsused in the production of water soluble packaging products such as films, bags, and pouches. Surfactants provide smooth process ability in the production of water soluble films. It provides ease of separation of the formed film from the metal surface of the drum and also acts as an anti-blocking agent. Two types of surfactants are added during the production of water soluble packaging which includes anionic and non-ionic surfactants. More than 2% of surfactant leaches out of the surface of the water soluble film and acts to cause blocking, which leads to deterioration in handling properties of the water soluble film.

