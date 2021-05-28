North America Vertical Farming Market | Competitive Intelligence and Tracking Report 2020-2027

The North America Vertical Farming Market Research Report assist clients in predicting investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This market research report has the consistent knowledge of what the market expects, what is already available, the competitive environment, and what can be done to outshine the competition. While delivering this report, solid commitment to is given to the clients that improve a customer experience. By understanding the importance of sound facts and figures they are accurately inserted in the North America Vertical Farming market report.

The vertical farming market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 27.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 8,260.00 million by 2028. Increasing demand for the clean organic food is a prominent factor that is driving the growth of the vertical farming market.

Vertical farming is a method of processing food such as in a skyscraper, used factory or shipping container done in vertically stacked layers. Indoor farming methods and controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) technologies are used for modern vertical farming concepts where all environmental conditions can be controlled.

Pollution has major economic consequences in terms of health, lack of productivity, health care costs and disruption to the environment, hence, the growing concerns regarding pollution free environment is driving the growth of the vertical farming market. The limited variety of crops involved in vertical farming lead to economic feasibility which hinders the growth of the vertical farming market. The increasing utilization of IoT sensors in crop production has provided with the ample opportunities for the growth of the vertical farming market. The rising maintenance of air circulation in vertical farming is acting as a major challenge for the vertical farming market.

This vertical farming market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the vertical farming market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

North America Vertical Farming Market Scope and Segmentation:

The vertical farming market is segmented on the basis of the growth mechanism, structure, type, crop type, application and component. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of growth mechanism, the vertical farming market is segmented into hydroponics, aeroponics and aquaponics. In 2021, hydroponics segment is dominating in the vertical farming market because it is widely used in vertical farming as it involves growing plants in nutrient solutions that are free of soil.

On the basis of structure, the vertical farming market is segmented into shipping containers and building based. In 2021, shipping containers segment is dominating in the vertical farming market as various vegetables are grown such as leafy green vegetables, gourmet, mushroom and strawberries.

On the basis of type, the vertical farming market is segmented into biopesticides, biofertilizer and biostimulants. In 2021, biopesticides segment is dominating in the vertical farming market due to increasing use of microbial pesticides that help in controlling many kinds of pests even though each separate active ingredient is relatively specific for its target pest.

On the basis of crop type, the vertical farming market is segmented into leafy green, pollinated plants and nutraceutical plant. In 2021, leafy green segment is dominating in the vertical farming market because of wide usage for growing vegetables such as basil, cilantro or chives, fruits, herbs, pharmaceutical plants among others.

On the basis of application, the vertical farming market is segmented into indoor and outdoor. In 2021, indoor segment is dominating in the vertical farming market as the modern ideas of vertical farming use indoor farming techniques and controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) technology where all environmental factors can be controlled.

On the basis of component, the vertical farming market is segmented into lighting, hydroponic component, climate control and sensors. In 2021, lighting segment is dominating in the vertical farming market because it helps to grow plants at faster rate.

North America Vertical Farming Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

Leading Key Players Operating in the North America Vertical Farming Market Includes:

The major players covered in the North America vertical farming market report are Signify Holding, AeroFarms, BOWERY FARMING INC., AGM Services, Altius Farms, CubicFarm Systems Corp., Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., AMHYDRO, InFarm – Indoor Urban Farming GmbH, Urban Crop Solutions, CropOne, Plenty Unlimited Inc., Freight Farms, Inc., ZipGrow Inc., SANANBIO, EVERLIGHT, OSRAM GmbH, Valoya, Heliospectra AB, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of the vertical farming market.

For instance,

In September 2019, Signify Holding introduced LED modules are for vertical farming allowing consistent quality of producing open field lettuce or lettuce grown with the help of fluorescent lighting. The company enhanced the business portfolio through the launch of the technology generating more profit and income to it.

Acquisition, collaboration, partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhance the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for vertical farming through expanded range of size.

The North America Vertical Farming Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

