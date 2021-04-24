North America Vertical Farming Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018 – 2024)

The vertical farming market in North America is expected to rise by 21.9% during

the forecast period and by 2024 to USD 2,802.5 million in market size.

The Vertical Farming Technique uses the CEA technology that helps conserve the

environment and helps to grow crops so that crops in densely populated regions are

spread fairly. The techniques help to eradicate the commercial grower’s wasteful

spending on a rainforest environment. This technique helps the commercial

producers, regardless of climate alteration, also to grow fruit and vegetables which

include increased demand throughout the year. The plants cultivated with this

technique allow people to eat fresh products and toxin-free as they are developed

using an organic approach.

The vertical farming market provides hardware and software. The demand for

hardware is higher on the market in both categories and is also expected to increase

during the forecast period at a higher CAGR. Furthermore, the hardware type is

divided into lighting, hydroponics, climate control, and sensors. Further segments of

the light type include growing lights, light reflectors, and light ballast growth. Similarly,

pumps and irrigation, water filtration meters and solutions, and other parts are

further segmented into the hydroponics portion. The hardware form of climate

control is further known as fans of ventilation, air purification, and others. The

sensors may also be classified as temperature sensors, CO2 sensors, sensors for

nutrients, PH-sensors, and crop-sensors, etc.

Aeroponics, hydroponics, and aquaponics are further market segmented based on

growth mechanisms. In the vertical farming market, hydroponics is the biggest

competitor.

Vertical farming involves two systems, vertical farms, and vertical container

farms for shipping. The method is used mostly to grow many crops, such as lettuce,

spinach, tomatoes, and others.

Vertical farming methods are commonly used for the cultivation of different crops,

including green salads, such as lettuce, spinach, high returns, and shorter groundbreaking

crops. Many restaurants buy a significant number of items from commercial

farmers using vertical farming techniques. North America is using hydroponic

techniques increasingly which contribute to the production of crops all year long and

to the maintenance of the supply cycle. The growth mechanism of hydroponics is

built with greenhouses arranged on one side, producing a greenhouse skyscraper

with the potential to generate enormous populations. The technique also assists the

region in the environmentally sustainable elimination of food dearth.

The increasing use of climate-friendly techniques and increasing demand for organic

products contribute primarily to the growth in the region’s vertical farming sector. As

a result of the available nutrition content of these items, demand for organic

products in the area increases rapidly. Inorganic goods the contents of antioxidants

are higher than in conservatively produced crops. The use of this system takes less

water than the conventional vertical farms, thereby significantly saving

manufacturers’ energy usage, leading to an increased demand for the region’s

vertical agriculture industry.

North America is geographically the largest vertical market for farming, as North

Americans are increasingly demanding organic products because of their increased

knowledge of a balanced diet. In their market approach, the people of this area are

increasingly conservative and eat healthy food. The area creates spaces for the

development of vertical farms based on construction and allows farmers to meet

market demand for food. Vertical farming also helps the region to meet the demands

of customers as commercial farmers establish and nearly continue vertical farms in

this region.

AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Bright Farms, Vertical Harvest, Infinite Home Farms,

Lufa Farms, Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture, Garden Fresh Farm, Metro, Green

Sense Farms, Indoor Harvest, Sky Crops, Sundrop Farms, and Ecopia Farms are the main

players in vertical farming in North American countries, as well as in farming

activities.

Latest News Update

Mr. Peggs formed Square Roots with investor Kimball Musk two years ago as a

specialist in artificial intelligence. They have signed an agreement to locate herbal

crop containers in some of their 200 warehouses with Gordon Food Service, one of

the major distribution companies in the USA.

He says the deal is all about the promise of indoor farming locally grown, fast-to market,

fresh goods that can be obtained throughout the year and which are

pesticide-free and are not affected by harsh weather. The global size of the vertical

agriculture market will rise to about $6,4 billion by 2023, compared to $403 million

in 2013, nearly half of which will be due to growth in America, Jeffrey Landau,

Director, Delivery at Agritecture Consulting, estimates.

The potential of investors is not lost considering the high costs of the industry and

the low food supply. AeroFarms, lettuce, and other leafy greens manufacturer, has

recently raised 100 million dollars, from the Ikea parent company, Ingka Group. In

the 2018 round of funding sponsored by Google Ventures and Uber boss Dara

Khosrowshahi, Bowery Farming raised $ 95 million, taking the full sum it earned to $

122.5 million.

