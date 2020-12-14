North America Vascular Stents Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “North America Vascular Stents Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market reached a value of US$ 3.2 Billion in 2019.

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://bit.ly/3dELM1z

Vascular stents are short narrow mesh tubes that are made from non-absorbable materials, such as cobalt-chromium alloys, polyethylene and polypropylene. These tubes are generally inserted into the lumen of an anatomical vessel for preventing blockages. As a result, they are widely used in the treatment of an aneurysm or bulge in the aorta, stroke in carotid arteries in the neck, and narrowed airways in the lungs.

A sedentary lifestyle characterized by high rates of alcohol consumption and smoking represents the primary factor for the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in North America. This, coupled with the growing geriatric population, which is more prone to ailments, such as aortic aneurysm and ischemic heart disease, is driving the market for vascular stents in the region. Apart from this, the high per capita income, easy availability of advanced healthcare services and continual technological advancements in the medical industry are also anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America vascular stents market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/2VhPA28

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type

1. Coronary Stents

2. Peripheral Vascular Stents

3. EVAR Stent Grafts

Breakup by Material

1. Metallic Stents

2. Others

Breakup by Mode of Delivery

1. Balloon-Expandable Stents

2. Self-Expanding Stents

Breakup by End-User

1. Hospitals and Cardiac Centers

2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Breakup by Country

1. United States

2. Canada

3. Mexico

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal