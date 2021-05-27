North America to Remain the Most Attractive Market for Vitamins and Derivatives Through 2026

North America to Remain the Most Attractive Market for Vitamins and Derivatives Through 2026

Vitamins and Derivatives market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the Vitamins and Derivatives market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=380

According to a new report published by Fact.MR, the global vitamins and derivatives market is expected to surpass 165,000 tons by the end of 2026 in terms of volume. During the forecast period (2017-2026), the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% in term of value. Rising health awareness among consumers, increasing demand for healthy and functional food, expanding geriatric population are some of important factors likely to influence the global consumption of vitamins and derivatives during the review period. Moreover, increased demand for products with higher nutritional content is expected to reflect favorably on the market. In has been observed that, use of vitamin supplements has grown notably in the countries such as Brazil, China, Philippines and India, which has propelled the market further.

Sufficient intake of vitamins and derivatives is important for maintaining a healthy body and preventing diseases that occur primarily due to weakness or malnourishment. Vitamins and derivatives are being added to a variety of food products owing to rapid consumer inclination towards product that are healthy.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=380

Also, changing lifestyle and emerging fast-food culture is making intake of dietary supplements essential to ensure balance diet. Growing importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle is also driving the demand for vitamin supplements. Modern consumers want to lead a healthy and active life and thereby seek food products that can help them achieve their daily dietary goals.

Use of vitamins and derivatives is also increased in pharmaceutical products as they have the potentials of curing various metabolic syndrome diseases. Increased emphasis on towards preventive healthcare is fueling demand for value-added products. Vitamins and derivatives are available in the form of gummies and softgels, capsules, tablets, oral liquid, and powder.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/380/S

Market Taxonomy

Region Product Type Target Group End Use Industries Form North America Vitamin B Adult Women Dietary Supplements Tablets Latin America Vitamin D Adult Men Food and Beverages Capsules Europe Vitamin E Elder Population Pharmaceutical Powder Japan Vitamin C Children Personal Care Oral Liquids APEJ Vitamins A Other End Use Industries Gummies and Softgels MEA Other Product Types

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=380

Global Market for Vitamins and Derivatives: Competition Tracking

Fact.MR in its report has profiled key market players, which include Herbalife, ADM, Abott Laboratories, Glanbia, Pfizer, Lonza Group Ltd, Sanofi, BoehringerIngelheim Consumer Health Care, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Adisseo France S.A.S, Amway, Glanbia PLC, DSM, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Atrium Innovations, Inc., Schiff Nutrition International, Inc, Fermenta Biotech Ltd., and Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/26/2007034/0/en/Micronized-Salt-Market-to-Maintain-Steady-Growth-Through-2028-High-Purity-Options-Remain-Bestselling-Says-a-New-Fact-MR-Report.html

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages Landscape

Ice Tea Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/ice-tea-market

Plant-based Fish Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/plant-based-fish-market

Animal Feed Probiotics Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/2891/animal-feed-probiotics-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com