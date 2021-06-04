North America to Prevail as Dominant Region in Global Pharma Blisters Packaging Market Forecast 2017 to 2026

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The Growth of Pharma Blisters Packaging market is huge. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=452

There is a robust adoption of blisters packaging in the pharmaceutical industry, mainly driven by demand for tamper-evident & convenient packaging. Blisters packaging prevents compact medical devices and medicines from oxygen, odor, and moisture, along with enhancing their shelf life. The healthcare sector highly prefers blisters packaging on the back of its flexibility to unit-dose format coupled with extended visibility, implicit track & trace features, and expanded label content.

Automation is increasingly eyed upon by vendors in the pharma blisters packaging market, in a bid to save time and reduce labor cost. Inclination toward smart blister packaging is one of the growing trends in the market. Many packaging industries are focusing on the development of smart blisters packs for combating medical counterfeiting and tracking status of drugs & medication during distribution and transportation processes.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=452

Demand for pharma blisters packaging in North America will remain robust with increase in the patients’ poor medical compliance, which in turn leads to high hospital admissions. Many pharmaceutical packaging industries in the region are concentrating on the production of blister packages for enhancing adherence rate of patients. In addition, growing trend toward adhering to prescribed protocols in the United States healthcare system is likely to proliferate demand for pharma blisters packaging in North America. In terms of value, North America will prevail as the dominant region in the global pharma blisters packaging market.

Tablets and medical devices are anticipated to remain largest applications of pharma blisters packaging, in terms of value. This mainly driven by the rise in OTC medicines and demand for devices such as single-use inhalers. Revenues from sales of pharma blisters packaging for medical devices and tablets will collectively account for roughly three-fourth market share by 2026-end.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG or polyester) is expected to be preferred among materials for production of pharma blisters packaging during the forecast period. Relatively affordable costs and easy availability, along with added benefits such as ease of thermoforming are driving demand for polyethylene terephthalate for pharma blisters packaging production. Aluminum will also remain a lucrative material in the market.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/06/18/1870362/0/en/Electric-and-Solar-Chemical-Injection-Pumps-Witness-Strong-Surge-in-Sales-as-Energy-Efficiency-Continues-to-Take-the-Center-Stage-Fact-MR-Study.html

Key Research Findings from Fact.MR’s Report

Carded pharma blisters packaging will remain sought-after among products in the market

Thermoforming will continue to be the most lucrative technology for manufacturing pharma blisters packaging

Competition Tracking

The presence of many multinational and local players has made the global pharma blisters packaging market to be fragmented in nature. Intense competition is likely to prevail in the market on the back of occupancy of several established players competing in terms of financial stability, cost, quality, product features, innovation, and performance. Key players actively underpinning the market growth include Honeywell International, Inc., ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd., Display Pack, Inc., West Rock Company, Winpak Ltd., Rohrer Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Bemis Company, Inc., and Amcor Limited.

According to a recently composed Fact.MR’s research report, the global market for pharma blisters packaging will exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% in terms of value during the forecast period (2017-2026). Sales of pharma blisters packaging are likely to surpass 1,900 thousand tons by 2026-end.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/452/S

The report answers important questions which include:

Why is player leading the Pharma Blisters Packaging Market in region?

Which factors pose a negative impact on the Pharma Blisters Packaging Market growth?

What was the value registered by the Pharma Blisters Packaging Market in 2018?

What challenges do the Pharma Blisters Packaging Market players face during R&D stages?

Which countries contribute a significant share to the total market revenue in region?

Key findings of the Market report:

Prominent manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, and distributors in the Pharma Blisters Packaging market.

In-depth analysis of important market segments, market potential, impacting trends, and challenges.

Critical examination of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Market player.

Extensive investigation of the effects of the growth of relevant industries.

Accurate data regarding the future prospects of the Market during the forecast period.

Why choose Fact.MR ?

Looking forth to invest in business intelligence offerings on the web? Then Fact.MRhas just the right thing for you – insights from trusted sources and up-to-data information on various industries to empower companies and clients. With new-age market tools, our dedicated team of professionals thrive to provide clients with current market situation across different geographies.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Landscape

Abort Gate Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking -Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/abort-gate-market

Modular Cleanroom Solutions Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking- Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/modular-cleanroom-solutions-market

Vacuum Loaders Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/vacuum-loaders-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com