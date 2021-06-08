North America to Lead Global Personal Exercise Mats Market Through 2028

Sales of personal exercise mats exceeded 130 thousand units in 2018, according to a recent Fact.MR study. By the end of 2019, the sales are envisaged to register a Y-o-Y growth of 7%. While a paradigm shift of consumers to healthier lifestyle practices has been a prominent factor underpinning sales of personal exercise mats among individuals, the report expects an increasing number of institutional buyers to emerge as a strong demand determinant in the years to come.

“While the rising costs and health issues may seem like doom and gloom, personal exercise mats manufacturers look forward to capitalize on consumers’ increased focus on overall wellness. Growing participation of consumers in physical activities, coupled with a significant rise in the adoption of yoga as a part of curriculum across various academic institutions, has translated into a significant hike in sales of personal exercise mats,” says the analyst at Fact.MR.

Yoga, one of the most widely practiced fitness activities worldwide, accounts for a multibillion dollar market – yoga mats, being one of the several product beneficiaries. The number of professional and amateur yoga practitioners is increasing at a staggering rate, recently, which is further transforming into high sales of yoga mats and other type of personal exercise mats. The study finds that yoga mats accounted for ~45% of total personal exercise mats sales recorded in 2018, half of which remain concentrated in the North American region, particularly in the U.S. With growing manufacturing focus of companies on mats that are thick, sturdy, and have a high sticky factor, it is highly likely that yoga mats will remain among the popular personal exercise mats over other counterparts. Rising popularity of anti-skid yoga mats is currently a thriving trend, as indicated by the report.

Institutional Sales Uplift Prospects of European Market

Institutional buyers, accounting for a whopping 85% of sales, have been creating significant demand for personal exercise mats. As per the study, institutions buyers will continue to extend a substantial contribution to personal exercise mats market on account of the increasing number of yoga studios, fitness clubs, and wellness centers.

North America, closely trailed by Europe, has been leading the personal exercise mats sales. The report particularly highlights that the gains have been spectacular in European market, over the recent past, attributing to the dramatic rise in institutional sales of personal exercise mats within the region. The market will also remain influenced by the increasing number of yoga and Pilates practitioners in the non-traditional markets.

Chapter 1 – Personal Exercise Mats Market Executive Summary

A concise summery of the personal exercise mats market is provided in the first chapter of the report, which gives a synopsis of significant findings in the market, and information on the structure of the industry. Opportunity assessment for different companies operating in the personal exercise mats market is given in a comprehensive way with the aid of Wheel of Fortune. Key trends that are shaping the growth of the personal exercise mats market are also provided in this chapter.

Chapter 2- Personal Exercise Mats Market Overview

The report gives a succinct overview of the personal exercise mats market, which includes the market introduction and definition of the target product – personal exercise mats. A systematic breakdown of the personal exercise mats market has been also provided in this chapter, entailing the scope of the research involved.

Chapter 3- Personal Exercise Mats Market Key Trends

In this chapter of the report, various key trends and potential ones that can shape the growth of the market during the assessment period have been given in detail. Several trends pertaining to the product innovation and significant market developments have also been given in the report.

Chapter 4- Personal Exercise Mats Market Background

This chapter of the report shed light on the market background, and the factors that have been impacting the demand of the personal exercise mats. This chapter also provides information pertaining to the demand for raw materials and projection equation, which can aid the readers gauge the growth of personal exercise mats market.

Chapter 5 – Survey Analysis

This chapter sheds light on the range of factors that are influencing the market, and also provides information about the value chain analysis in a detailed manner. A succinct view on what are the key drivers of interest in practicing yoga has also been given in this chapter.

Chapter 6 – Global Personal Exercise Mats Market – Pricing Analysis

This part of the report provides comprehensive information about the pricing analysis of personal exercise mats market by mat type. An exhaustive perspective about the pricing framework till the end of the projection period along with the key factors that are shaping the market pricing analysis are given in the report.

This Fact.MR study provides a long-term outlook of the personal exercise mats market for the period, 2018 to 2028. The personal exercise mats market is envisaged to register a CAGR of ~7% through 2028.

