North America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Size, Status and Business Outlook 2021 to 2026

The North America testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Top Companies in the Global North America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market are SGS Group_, Intertek Group Plc, Bureau Veritas_, TUV SUD _, Applus Services, SA, UL LLC _, DNV GL_, Mistras Group _, Avomeen_ LLC, Envigo Corporation, AB SciexÊLLC DEKRA SE, ALS Limited _ and Other

– April 2020 – Intertek, a leading total quality assurance provider to industries, announced the updated version of its Intertek Global Security Verification standard. Since its inception, the GSV standard has been used to promote best practices throughout the global trade industry, enabling importers and suppliers to mitigate risks associated with the cross-border transport of goods. GSV 2.0 gives organizations increased safety assurance and a common industry platform for collaboration.

– January 2020 – Bureau Veritas, one of the leaders in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services, plans to bring on new talent across every continent in 2020, including engineers, surveyors, inspectors, auditors, laboratory technicians, as well as business support. It intents to hire more than 2,000 positions in the United States, 2,000 new talents in Europe, and 8,000 in Asia-Pacific. In order to support its robust growth, Bureau Veritas is expanding its recruitment efforts to bolster talent pools.

Healthcare Sector Will Experience Significant Growth and Drive the Market

– The adoption of a sedentary lifestyle has been the primary factor contributing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases around the world have fueled the demand for curable drugs and healthcare monitoring systems that have become an integral part of the global medical care and services sector which in turn has increased the concern regarding the quality and safety of the devices for both patients and doctors.

– According to a report, chronic disease is among the most prevalent and costly health conditions in the United States, and nearly half (approximately 45%, or 133 million) of all Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease, and the number is growing. The most common chronic diseases are HIV, cancer, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, heart disease, respiratory diseases, arthritis, and obesity. And as per the Centers for Disease Control, the United States, chronic disease, accounts for nearly 75% of aggregate healthcare spending, or an estimated USD 5,300 per person annually.

– Medical equipment vendors manufacture devices that meet the quality and safety standards to ensure that the product is safe for usage. Some firms are outsourcing the medical device testing, inspection, and certification services as stringent regulations increase the cost of conducting an in-house test.

– For instance, in March 2020, Royal Philips has received an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) product cybersecurity testing certification. The UL IEC 62304 certification evaluates the robustness and maturity of a medical device manufacturers cybersecurity controls and capabilities in product development. It is a strong validation of Philips’s medical offerings and is an opportunity to advance healthcare and personal health product security in the future.

Food and Beverage Sector is Expected to Experience Significant Growth and Drive the Market

– The increasing number of safety breaches in the food industry of Canada and the United States have led to more complex and stringent regulations by the standards of federal and state agencies in the food processing and packaging sector.

– For instance, Peanut Corporation of America knowingly sold the peanut butter contaminated with Salmonella between 2008-2009, was the biggest food safety breach in North America. This reckless and dangerous decision of the quality assurance department had resulted in illness and even some deaths and closure of the company. It has killed nine people and 691 people affected across 46 states in the United States.

– Moreover, the growing demand for fast-food restaurants and processed food in the region has established various processed food companies. In order to survive the competition, most of the brands are harnessing the power of testing, inspection, and certification to promote and differentiate their products from others. Food processing brands are outsourcing the testing and certification to third parties to increase the authenticity and is expected to expand the market in the future.

– For instance, in July 2019, Tyson Foods, world second largest processor and marketer of chicken, beef, and pork, received a certification from the Professional Animal Auditor Certification Organization for its FarmCheck program for broiler chickens. This certification reflects the companys diligently effort to promote the humane treatment of livestock throughout its supply chain and differentiate its offerings from others.

– Further, increasing health-conscious consumers and awareness about healthy and safe food products is expected to drive the food testing and certification market in the future.

– The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the market and mostly in food packaging and healthcare sector and is playing a crucial role in providing assurance regarding the safety and quality of the services and products.

