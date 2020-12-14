North America Testing and Commissioning Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Testing and Commissioning Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the North America testing and commissioning market was worth US$ 56 Billion in 2019. Testing and commissioning refer to a set of systematic tests used to check the quality and technical safety as well as to validate the performance of a product. This process verifies that the product follows universal regulatory standards by performing a set of systematic tests. Testing and commissioning ensure product safety for the consumers by meeting the health, quality and safety requirements. This process employs analytical instruments and equipment (IES) for the detection of and measuring electrical signals and the biological and physical properties of any product. This helps manufacturers to improve the safety and compliance of a company and its products by inspecting, verifying, testing and offering certification services.

Market Trends:

The growing concerns for quality products and intense competition in the market have encouraged the manufacturers to opt for testing and commissioning services. These processes not only enable the production of superior grade products while reducing system failures but also aid in following certain regulatory norms pertaining to the health, environment, quality and safety of a product across industries like construction, chemicals, and oil and gas. Moreover, owing to the rise in the number of machine installations in industrial plants along with an increase in outsourcing of testing, inspection and certification services, the demand for these services is accelerating. Apart from this, a substantial rise in trade activities across the North American region has been witnessed leading to the requirement of enhanced testing, inspection, and certification services. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America testing and commissioning market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Insights from the Report:

* On the basis of the service type, testing services account for the largest market share. Other major segments include certification and commissioning.

* Based on the sourcing type, the market has been bifurcated into in-house and outsourced. Amongst these, in-house represents the most popular sourcing type.

* On the basis of the commissioning type, initial commissioning represents the most popular type of commissioning. Other major segments include retro commissioning and monitor-based commissioning.

* Based on the end use, the market has been classified into oil and gas; consumer and retail; food and agriculture; construction; chemicals; manufacturing and automotive. Oil and gas currently hold the majority of the market share.

* On the geographical front, the United States is currently leading the market with the dominant share, followed by Canada.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of them include SGS, Intertek, Eurofins, Bureau Veritas, DNV GL, Applus, ALS Global, TUV Rheinland, TUV SUD and BSI Group.

