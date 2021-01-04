North America Telehealth Market To Witness Robust Expansion Throughout The Forecast Period 2021- 2027

North America telehealth market is expected to grow by 20.0% annually in the forecast period and reach $70.56 billion by 2030 driven by shortage of physicians, advancements in telecommunications, and need to expand healthcare access and improve healthcare quality amid COVID-19 pandemic and staying-at-home orders.

Published via, “ Supply demand Market Research ” The North America Telehealth Market Report covers product types, production with their market size, regionally Analysis and Revenue growth. In-depth competitive landscape for each player and market share is given in the report along with geographic analysis for the North America Telehealth Market. This Report is witnessing a dynamic growth mostly in all the geographies mention in this report.

This report is analysed in Different aspects:

Define, analyse, and forecasts of North America Telehealth Market

Identify and measure the North America Telehealth Market by product type, geography, technology and top key companies

To identify major players in the North America Telehealth Market

Identify major drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing North America Telehealth Market

Recent developments, new product launches & research, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, partnership/collaboration in the North America Telehealth Market

Strategically profile key players of the North America Telehealth Market and comprehensively analyse their market share

Highlighted with 25 tables and 50 figures, this 112-page report North America Telehealth Market 2020-2030 by Component, Modality, Deployment Mode, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America telehealth market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

 Market Structure

 Growth Drivers

 Restraints and Challenges

 Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

 Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America telehealth market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Modality, Deployment Mode, Application, End User, and Country.

Based on Component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

 Hardware

 Software

 Service

Based on Modality, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

 Real-time Interactive Healthcare

 Remote Patient Monitoring/Evaluation

 Store and Forward Healthcare

 Videotelephony

Based on Deployment Mode, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

 Web/APP-based Telehealth

 Cloud-based Telehealth

 On-premise Telehealth

Based on Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

 Teleradiology

 Teledermatology

 Telecardiology

 Telepsychiatry

 Telestroke

 Tele-ICU

 Teleconsultation

 Other Applications

Based on End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

 Healthcare Providers

 Individuals and Patients

 Healthcare Payers

 Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Modality, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America telehealth market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDs Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Aerotel Medical Systems

AMD North America Telemedicine

American Well Corporation

Biotelemetry Inc.

Doctor On Demand Inc.

GE Healthcare

North AmericaMedia Group

InTouch Technologies

Koninklijke Philips NV

MDLIVE Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Resideo Life Care Solutions

Teladoc Health Inc.

Telespecialists

Vivify Health

Zipnosis

The North America Telehealth Market report has been compiled by the best subject matter experts and market research professionals to ensure that the data in the report is obtained from the most authentic sources and the forecast is of the highest accuracy

