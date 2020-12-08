North America Telecom Power Systems Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025

Telecom power systems assist telecommunication services in monitoring and controlling the flow of power in case of grid power interruptions and fluctuations. They are designed for wireless broadband connection, high-speed internet data, data centers and fixed-line applications. These systems have smaller units that act as controllers, converters, and distributors.

Market Trends:

North America telecom power systems market is driven by the rising penetration of the internet and the increasing number of smartphone users. This has led to the emergence of advanced network services, such as 4G, 5G and VoLTE, thereby propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, there is a high demand for advanced telecom power systems across the region, which are equipped with enhanced monitoring capabilities, smart energy control, and high energy efficiency and power density. Furthermore, technological advancements and the increasing awareness amongst end users have encouraged them to opt for hybrid power systems that use renewable energy sources. These factors have positively impacted the market in the North American region.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market by Product Type

DC

AC

Market by Component

Rectifiers

Converters

Controllers

Heat Management Systems

Generators

Others

Market by Power Source

Diesel-Battery

Diesel-Solar

Diesel-Wind

Multiple Sources

Market by Grid Type

On Grid

Off Grid

Bad Grid

Report Coverage:

Base Year Considered: 2019

Historical Data Coverage: 2014-2019

Market Forecast: 2020-2025

Currency: US$

Geography Covered: North America, United States and Canada

Segments Covered: Product Type, Component, Power Source and Grid Type.

