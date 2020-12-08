North America Telecom Power Systems Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025
The North America telecom power systems market reached a value of US$ 1.46 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.
Telecom power systems assist telecommunication services in monitoring and controlling the flow of power in case of grid power interruptions and fluctuations. They are designed for wireless broadband connection, high-speed internet data, data centers and fixed-line applications. These systems have smaller units that act as controllers, converters, and distributors.
Market Trends:
North America telecom power systems market is driven by the rising penetration of the internet and the increasing number of smartphone users. This has led to the emergence of advanced network services, such as 4G, 5G and VoLTE, thereby propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, there is a high demand for advanced telecom power systems across the region, which are equipped with enhanced monitoring capabilities, smart energy control, and high energy efficiency and power density. Furthermore, technological advancements and the increasing awareness amongst end users have encouraged them to opt for hybrid power systems that use renewable energy sources. These factors have positively impacted the market in the North American region.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-telecom-power-systems-market/requestsample
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Key Market Segmentation:
Market by Product Type
DC
AC
Market by Component
Rectifiers
Converters
Controllers
Heat Management Systems
Generators
Others
Market by Power Source
Diesel-Battery
Diesel-Solar
Diesel-Wind
Multiple Sources
Market by Grid Type
On Grid
Off Grid
Bad Grid
Report Coverage:
- Base Year Considered: 2019
- Historical Data Coverage: 2014-2019
- Market Forecast: 2020-2025
- Currency: US$
- Geography Covered: North America, United States and Canada
- Segments Covered: Product Type, Component, Power Source and Grid Type.
View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-telecom-power-systems-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Contact US: IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group