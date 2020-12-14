North America Tartaric Acid Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “North America Tartaric Acid Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market reached a volume of 63.4 Million Tons in 2019.

Also known as 2,3-Dihydroxybutanedioic acid, tartaric acid (C4H6O6) is a strong dicarboxylic acid that occurs naturally in tamarinds and grapes. It can also be produced industrially through the reaction of potassium sodium tartrate and potassium sulfate. Tartaric acid is colorless, odorless, soluble in water and is extensively employed as an additive in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. Other than this, it is also utilized as a filler in the manufacturing of paints, textiles and plastics across North America.

Tartaric acid is used in the manufacturing of wine for reducing the pH value, providing tartness, and enhancing the taste as well as the color. As the United States represents one of the biggest markets for wine, it is strengthening the North America tartaric acid market growth. Moreover, tartaric acid is employed as an acidification agent in the pharmaceutical industry on account of its high solubility and stability. It is also utilized as an antioxidant in greases and oils, and in polishing as well as cleaning of metals. Apart from this, tartaric acid offers health benefits, such as boosting metabolism and increasing the production of collagen in the body. Owing to these benefits, along with the increasing application of the acid in various industries, the demand for tartaric acid is anticipated to accelerate in North America in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type

1. Natural

2. Synthetic

Breakup by End-Use

1. Food and Beverages

2. Pharmaceuticals

3. Cosmetics

4. Others

Breakup by Country

1. United States

2. Canada

3. Mexico

