North America Specialty Hospitals Market Trends and Forecast to 2025

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as increasing incidence of chronic diseases and growing geriatric population in the North America region.As the ageing population is growing every day, the need for inpatient care will witness huge growth. With the number of patients rising, micro-hospitals are steadily evolving. Micro hospitals deliver highly effective treatment in a low-cost setting.

The hospital focuses on the community needs and operates within a compact clinical and administration framework. The hospitals facilities range from 15,000 to 60,000 square feet and hospitals offer eight to twelve beds. These smaller facilities provide lower-cost treatment options for patients as compared to the larger hospitals. Micro hospitals offer same services and short hospital stay, thereby reducing the patient cost. As there are lower number of beds, the micro hospitals offer personalized care.

Facilities such as micro-hospitals, psychiatric hospitals and other specialty hospitals offer lower cost, patient-centric treatment that is more highly tailored according to the patient needs. Micro-hospitals are better option where there is little or no access to acute or emergency care.

NORTH AMERICA SPECIALTY HOSPITALS – MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Type

Cancer Hospitals

Cardiac Hospitals

Rehabilitation Hospitals

ENT Hospitals

Neurological Hospitals

Orthopedic Hospitals

Others

Thus, due to these advantages micro hospitals seem to be gaining a foothold and have been springing up in multiple regions. With growing popularity for the micro hospitals to provide cost effective solutions to the patients. The healthcare industry is likely to experience the positive outcomes in the coming future.

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

US is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Specialty Hospitals across the North American region through the forecast period. The patients in the region widely prefer private hospitals as the variety of amenities are being offered by the private hospitals, the doctors’ treats patients in better way and facilities offered are also better. The number of the private, specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers are increasing. The factors that drives the increasing number are rise in the competition and improvement in the healthcare services.

