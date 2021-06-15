North America Soybean Oil Market Report 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “North America Soybean Oil Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, The North America soybean oil market reached a volume of 12.7 Million Tons in 2019.

Soybean oil is extracted from soybean seeds and is an excellent source of sterols, proteins, vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, etc. Owing to this, soybean oil helps in strengthening bones, preventing cardiac diseases, improving eye and skin health, boosting immunity, lowering cholesterol levels, aiding cognitive functions, etc. As a result, it finds diverse applications in the production of margarine, shortening, mayonnaise, animal feed, caulks, mastics, resins, biofertilizers, insecticides, biodiesel, etc.

Market Trends:

In North America, the expanding food industry is primarily driving the demand for soybean oil. Moreover, the increasing consumer awareness towards numerous benefits of soybean oil in reducing the risk of blood cholesterol levels, obesity, heart diseases, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Additionally, the rising sales of soybean oil across diverse distribution channels, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, online retail stores, etc., are further catalyzing the product demand. In the coming years, the emergence of naturally-sourced and organic product variants will continue to drive the global demand for soybean oil in North America.

Report Scope:

North America Soybean Oil Market

Key Regions Analysed United States Canada Mexico

Analysis for Each Country

Market by End-Use Food Industrial Feed Others

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Government Regulations

Competitive Landscape Competitive Structure Key Player Profiles



