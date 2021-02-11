North America Sophorolipid Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 136.37 thousand from 2020 to 2027 | Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Sophorolipid Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Sophorolipid market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The sophorolipid market in North America was valued at US$ 94.26 thousand in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 136.37 thousand by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

A sophorolipid is a surface-active glycolipid compound which can be synthesized by a selected number of non-pathogenic yeast species. They are potential bio-surfactants owing to their biodegradability and low eco-toxicity. Besides biodegradability, low toxicity & high production potential, sophorolipid has a high surface and interfacial activity. Sophorolipids are commercially produced from vegetable oil and glucose by adding anon-pathogenic yeast, called Candida bombicola. Sophorolipids are extracted from natural sources and are expected to be an alternative to petrochemicals such as detergents and pesticides. The efficacy of sophorolipid in breaking down oil into droplets would likely increase market penetration as oil dispersants. Sophorolipid is shown to be useful in hard surface cleaning a well as automatic dishwashing rinse aid formulations. This is attributed to their low foaming profile coupled with their surface activity properties, which are of potential interest in additional applications. Sophorolipid is widely used in agriculture products, like pesticides and other chemicals, in detergents for residential, medical, and healthcare usage, in personal care & cosmetic products, such as shampoo, hash wash liquids, soap, and many other products. Due to the increasing demand for sophorolipid from many end-use industries, including oil & energy, agriculture, chemical, pharmaceutical, medical & healthcare, consumer goods, and others, this market is booming day by day.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Sophorolipid market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Sophorolipid market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report:

Allied Carbon Solutions Co.,Ltd

Givaudan

Evonik Industries AG

Saraya Co., Ltd.

Increasing deployment of this bio-based surfactant for bioremediation applications in the agriculture industry on account of the significant reduction of oil and pesticides from the soil is anticipated to impact the market positively. The growing importance of cleaning agents, particularly for oil spills in the energy sector due to reducing exposure to marine life located offshore, is expected to impact this market positively. Excellent biosurfactant properties of sophorolipid have resulted in the rising popularity in manufacturing personal care products, including shampoos and deodorants. Sophorolipid also possesses antifungal properties, which are again expected to increase its application to manufacturing anti-dandruff shampoos and bacteriostatic agents.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Sophorolipid market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Sophorolipid market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Sophorolipid market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Sophorolipid market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Sophorolipid market.

