North America Smart HVAC Controls Market Predicted to Gain US$ 5,471.0 million by 2027 | Business Market Insights

The North America smart HVAC controls market was valued at US$ 2,743.4 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 5,471.0 million by 2027.

The “North America Smart HVAC Controls Market” Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the North America Smart HVAC Controls Industry with a focus on the market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of North America Smart HVAC Controls Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The North America Smart HVAC Controls Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the North America Smart HVAC Controls players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Smart heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems is an integral part of facilities and smart buildings management. Smart HVAC controls offers a wide range of sensors and advanced control technologies which helps detect operational needs of buildings. Rising penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the smart HVAC controls market, as nowadays, the manufacturers are integrating IoT technology with HVAC systems. Manufacturers program the systems to work with other linked systems, such as door locks and powered window shades, in real-time. Increasing connectivity of machine to machine (M2M) is encouraging users to use HVAC units with intelligent machine systems.

In addition, companies use components, such as sensors, to collect real-time data and monitor indoor environmental conditions to enhance the user experience. Increasing use of intelligent sensor technology would propel the demand for smart HVAC controls during the forecast period. However, the lack of awareness of potential benefits of smart HVAC controls and associated costs of installation and maintenance may hinder the market growth.

Top Dominating Key Players:

North America Smart HVAC Controls Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Smart Thermostat

Smart Air Vent

Other Types

By Implementation Type

New Construction

Retrofit

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Smart HVAC Controls Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Smart HVAC Controls Market segments and regions.

Scope of the study:

The research on the North America Smart HVAC Controls Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Smart HVAC Controls Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

