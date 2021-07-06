North America Smart Home Security & Safety Systems Market Insights Shared In Detailed Report 2020, Forecasts to 2025

GMD predicts that North America smart home security systems market will reach USD10.89 billion in 2025 owing to a growing adoption of various types of smart security devices in households.

Highlighted with 18 tables and 35 figures, this 98-page report “North America Smart Home Security & Safety Systems Market by Component, Product, Service, Application, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of North America smart home security & safety systems market by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America smart home security & safety systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product, Service, Application, and Country.

Based on component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Hardware

Software

Service

On basis of product, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

All-in-one Security Systems

Speakers and Hubs

Video Surveillance Systems

Alarm Systems

Locks and Access Controls

On basis of service, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Professionally Installed Systems

Self-installed Systems

On basis of application, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Independent Homes

Apartments and Condominiums

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all key national markets by Product, Service, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America smart home security & safety systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ADT

Alphabet

Amazon

Apple

Comcast

FrontPoint Security Solutions

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Honeywell International Inc.

LiveWatch Security

NETGEAR

Ring

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics

SimpliSafe

SkyBell Technologies

Vivint Smart Home

