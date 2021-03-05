North America Smart Grid Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | General Electric Company, ABB Ltd, Itron Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Siemens AG

The North America Smart Grid Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The North American smart grid is expected to register a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Companies in the Global North America Smart Grid Market are General Electric Company, ABB Ltd, Itron Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Siemens AG, and others.

Key Market Trends



Advanced Metering Infrastructure to Witness a Significant Growth

– Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) or smart metering is an integrated system of smart meters, communications networks, and data management systems that enables two-way communication between utilities and customers.

– In 2016, Mexico, under its Smart Grid Pathway, planned to complete large-scale smart grid investment, proceed to retail smart grid applications, plan and implement selective smart meter installation, and develop and implement smart grid standards.

– The installation of smart meters in the United States is expected to reach 98 million by the end of 2020, driven by the successful installation of more than 86 million by the end of 2018.

– Several utilities in the United States are planning to deploy AMI. However, regulators showed a mixed reaction with the rejection of the Dominion grid modernization plan, with an installation of 2.1 million smart meters in 2019.

– With the increasing efforts to modernize the electricity grid and reduce transmission and distribution losses, governments across North America are investing in advanced metering infrastructure. This, in turn, is expected to drive the AMI market during the forecast period.

The United States as a Potential Market for Smart Grid

– There is expected to be significant AMI growth in the United States over the forecast period, with a smart meter installation share expected to reach 80% among electricity customers by the end of 2024.

– The United States witnessed significant growth in electricity production till 2018, and it is expected to grow during the forecast period. With 4,363 TWh in 2014 to 4,460 TWh in 2018, the electricity production increased the demand for smart grids.

– With the development of variable renewable energy sources, like wind and solar, with a capacity of more than 81 GW in 2014 and 145 GW by the end of 2018, the demand for the smart grid increased. With further renewable growth in the forecast period, the market is expected to grow significantly.

– During outages, a smart grid is efficient in coordinating response efforts and visibility to the distribution grid. Speedy recovery efforts, following the Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in 2017, Hurricane Michael in 2018, and Hurricane Dorian in 2019, made the need for the smart grid crucial.

– The United States, with its enormous resources and ambitious projects, is expected to witness a growing smart grid market during the forecast period

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global North America Smart Grid market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global North America Smart Grid market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global North America Smart Grid market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global North America Smart Grid market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approaches North America Smart Grid used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

