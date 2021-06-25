North America Smart Airport Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2021-2025

The report provides a detailed assessment of the ‘North America Smart Airport Market’. This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for Smart Airport investments from 2021 to 2025. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The North America Smart Airport Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the North America Smart Airport Market are Amadeus IT Group, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Sabre Corporation, Siemens AG, SITA, Thales Group, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Air Passenger Traffic Necessitating the Adoption of Automated Technologies

The rapid growth of air traffic has necessitated airports to become highly adaptive, entrepreneurial, and proactive to address the ever-changing dynamics of the aviation industry in North America. With the airports developing into multi-nodal transportation hubs for passengers, efforts are being divested towards developing systems and processes that are digitally aware, interconnected, infused with intelligence, and easily accessed by all stakeholders. North American airports are integrating agile systems to predict capacity demand, provide enhanced passenger travel experience, improve operational process efficiency, improving staff productivity, and ensuring safety and security. For instance, in October 2019, Miami Airport unveiled its new automated baggage handling system as part of its capital improvement program to streamline services. The new baggage handling system is worth around USD 324 million and features nearly nine miles of conveyor belt, 12 CTX 9800 explosives detection machines, and 102 mobile inspection tables (MIT) in an 18,000-square-foot baggage reconciliation area. Also, as of September 2019, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) was testing the enhanced Advance Imaging Technology body scanner system at the Las Vegas Airport. Several airports are determined to adopt similar automated systems to facilitate quick movement of passenger traffic. The emerging adoption patterns are anticipated to drive the development of smart airports in North America during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The US will Continue its Dominance in the North America Smart Airport Market

To efficiently handle increasing passenger traffic, ensure seamless operations, and enhance customer satisfaction index, airports are revamping their operations to include several IoT powered systems. The US airports require to invest USD 75.7 billion towards upgrading their services in 2019. It is anticipated that about 50 US airports would undergo modernization in the next three years accounting for approximately USD 70 billion. The modernization efforts would be focused on the terminals and their amenities like retail, dining, yoga rooms, optimization of parking space for better utilization of airport facilities. For instance, Chicago Airport officials have plans to invest USD 8.5 billion at O’Hare International Airport for renovating three existing terminals which include increasing aircraft parking space, replacement of 40 existing gates, and addition of 35 new gates. The increase in demand has encouraged smart airport system designers to launch new integrated systems to enhance the efficiency of an airport. In March 2017, Honeywell International Inc. debuted a smart airport technology by launching the Honeywell NAVITAS software suite. NAVITAS features tools and services to help integrate information from air, ground, and maintenance operations for enhancing safety and on-time performance of commercial aircraft and subsequently enhancing the overall passenger experience. The construction of new airports and advancements of technology in the existing airports to enhance the experience of the passengers is expected to drive the prospects of the US segment of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the North America Smart Airport market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Smart Airport market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Smart Airport market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Smart Airport market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Smart Airport report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this.

