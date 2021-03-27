North America Small Satellite Market 2021 Competitive Insights- Adcole Maryland Aerospace, LLC, Blue Canyon Technologies Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Millennium Space Systems

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the North America Small Satellite Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for North America Small Satellite investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The North America Small Satellite Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

The North America Small Satellite market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Adcole Maryland Aerospace, LLC, Blue Canyon Technologies Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Millennium Space Systems, Inc. (The Boeing Company), Northrop Grumman Corporation, Planet Labs, Inc., Sierra Nevada Corporation, Spire Global, Inc., Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd. (Airbus SE), Thales Alenia Space Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

For instance, in April 2019, OneWeb Satellites, a JV startup formed via the technological support from Airbus, announced its plans to build most of its 900 satellites inhouse at a new facility in Florida, the US. Also, major technological shifts such as miniaturization, and the advent of reusable satellite launch vehicle systems would necessitate subsequent adaptation for seizing emerging market opportunities. Moreover, owing to the long R&D period associated with the satellite industry, some companies are exposed to certain risks associated with design responsibility, the development of new production tools, more capital and funding commitments, delivery schedules, and unique contractual requirements. These risks, if not resolved swiftly, can affect the financial status of the market players and expose them to revenue fluctuations.

Market Overview:

– With the advent of technology, the nature of battles has changed drastically. For various military requirements, including communication, the defense agencies around the globe require space capability to meet the demand for more operationally responsive forces. Nano and microsatellites can provide high visibility against tactical enemy operations. Rapid access to near-real-time information and imagery can be helpful for the aerial reconnaissance augmentation process. The nano and microsatellites can also be readily deployed in times of crisis to fill the missing gap for military operations.

Key Market Trends:

Military Segment to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Military satellites are used for two specific mission profiles – surveillance and reconnaissance. Military satellites are capable of providing continuous coverage of an area and can be used for early warning in case the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile is detected. The sensors mounted on these satellites can also automatically sense nuclear explosions and determine the location of the detonation, while further conveying the essential information required for a strategic strike assessment. Previously, technologically advanced countries were pioneers in developing military satellites but with the advent of smart sensors and miniature satellites, many nations around the globe have either developed their military satellite network or collaborate with their technology partners to access the technology as per their requirement. Several development projects are underway and have resulted in the creation of potential market opportunities for global players during the forecast period. For instance, the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is developing a prototype line of cost-effective reconnaissance satellites, as part of a program called “Blackjack”. The program aims to integrate reconnaissance and communications payloads into standard commercial satellites owing to their higher launch rate to accelerate the pace of formation of a constellation. The success of the program will influence the US’ space program, which aims to set up a low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation of around 90 satellites by 2022. On a similar note, in November 2018, Dynetics Inc. (Dynetics) was selected for conducting hardware-in-the-loop testing and simulation for the US Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command (USASMDC/ARSTRAT) Technical Center program named Gunsmoke-L. As of May 2020, DARPA plans to launch the first experimental satellites of the Blackjack program in late 2020 and early 2021. Such developments are envisioned to drive the growth of the military segment of the North America small satellite market during the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: North America Small Satellite Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, North America Small Satellite Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

