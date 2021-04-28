North America Sex Toys Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020-2028 | Key Players: Crave, Lovehoney Group Ltd., BMS Factory, TENGA Co., Ltd., FUN FACTORY GmbH, WOW, LELO.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Sex Toys Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Sex Toys market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The North America sex toys market is expected to reach US$ 24,920.35 Mn in 2027 from US$ 13,476.79 Mn in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020-2027.

A Sex Toy is an object used to provide or increase sexual pleasure, like a dildo or vibrator. A person is viewed mainly as a means for obtaining sexual gratification, a sex object. Sex toys are also called adult toys or marital aids. Due to sex toys, people use to have more pleasure during sex or masturbation. Sometimes sex toys can also have medical uses if the user has sexual dysfunction or a medical condition. There are many different types of sex toys, and people use them for lots of various reasons.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Sex Toys market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Sex Toys market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Crave

Lovehoney Group Ltd.

BMS Factory

TENGA Co., Ltd.

FUN FACTORY GmbH

WOW Tech International GmbH

LELO

LIFESTYLES HEALTHCARE PTE LTD

UNBOUND

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Sex Toys market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Sex Toys market segments and regions.

NORTH AMERICA SEX TOYS SEGMENTATION

By Material

Silicone

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Others

By Gender

Male

Female

By Distribution

E-commerce

Specialty Stores

Others

The research on the North America Sex Toys market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Sex Toys market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Sex Toys market.

