North America Seed Coating Materials Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Bayer CropScience AG, BASF SE, Clariant International, Croda International, Incotec Group

The North America Seed Coating Materials Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The North America Seed Coating Materials market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2020-2025.”

Top Leading Companies of North America Seed Coating Materials Market are Bayer CropScience AG, BASF SE, Clariant International, Croda International, Incotec Group, Chromatech Incorporated, Germains Seed Technology, Brett Young, Keystone Aniline Corporation, Precision Laboratories, Mahendra Overseas and others.

Key Market Trends:

Adoption Of New Seed Technologies (GM & Hybrid)

Genetically modified (GM) and hybrid seeds denote a significant step forward in the production of agricultural crops. The adoption of new seed technologies, such as genetically modified seeds and hybrid seeds, has an acute impact on the seed coating ingredients market. According to the International Service for the acquisition of agri-biotech applications, the United States witnessed the highest area cultivated under GM crops and hybrids globally. Over the years, the acreage of genetically modified crops in the United States recorded a growth of 5.8% from 70.9 million hectares in 2015 to 75 million hectares in 2017. According to the International Service for The Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications, the total acreage of genetically modified crops in Canada was valued at 13.1 million hectares, which was 11 million hectares in 2015. Thus, the advantages of genetically modified crops over conventional seeds have made the growers incorporate more of GM seeds. These factors are leading the seed producers to cater to the seed coating ingredients market. Henceforth, these advantages and the increasing adoption of GM seeds in the North American market are likely to accelerate the seed coating ingredient sales during the forecast period.

