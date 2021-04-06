North America Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Systems Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, ArianeGroup

North America Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Systems Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The North America Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Systems Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The North America satellite manufacturing and launch systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of North America Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Systems Market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, ArianeGroup, The Boeing Company, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Thales Group, Dynetics Inc., SpaceQuest Ltd, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. and others.

Key Market Trends:

The Advent of Reusable Launch Vehicles Driving Down Satellite Launch Costs

The associative costs of a satellite system are enormous and most of it accounts for launch and orbital placement. The relative positioning of a satellite is key for enhancing its effectiveness. Hence, proper considerations about critical mission parameters such as rocket type, payload size, and desired trajectory are vital to ensure a successful deployment. The development of all-electric satellites has resulted in the removal of conventional power systems that accounted for additional load for the launch vehicles. Thus, multiple all-electric satellites can be accommodated on a single launch vehicle such as Falcon 9, Ariane 5, Atlas 5, Proton, Soyuz, Sea Launch, and Delta IV, which has resulted in a drastic drop in associative launch costs. For instance, two Boeing 702 series satellites can be mounted on a single Ariane 5 launch module, which can account for a cost-saving up to 25% compared to the existing individual satellite launch options. Several companies offering launch services for satellites are investing in R&D of cost-effective launch systems. For instance, Rocket Lab, a US-based company has indigenously developed a rocket called ‘Electron’ which is expected to cut the cost and time to launch the satellites into space. The Electron is made up of advanced carbon composite materials for a strong and lightweight flight structure and features an oxygen/kerosene pump-fed engine that can provide a peak thrust of 192kN. It has a maximum payload capacity of 496lbs and hence, is typically suited for electric-powered small satellites. The unique structure and features, such as the innovative propulsion cycle reportedly offer significant launch cost savings. Moreover, since the critical propulsion unit of the launcher is recovered safely postorbital placement of the satellite, the launch vehicle can be attached to a fresh source of fuel in minimal time and flown for a certain number of upcoming missions. Thus, the decrease in prices will encourage the overall number of satellite launches and hence drive the revenues of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook of North America Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Systems Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

