North America Roofing Market by Type, Application, Analysis-2025 | Key Benefits, Segments and Top Leading Players

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “North America Roofing Market Analysis: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025,” the North America Roofing market size was $29,864.4 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $47,517.8 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. In value terms, the flat roof segment accounted for over two-thirds of the North America roofing market share in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5279

A roof is a structure that covers the houses or buildings and protects their interior and exterior.

Factors, such as new construction, renovation, and retrofitting activities for buildings as well as infrastructure are expected to drive the North America Roofing market during the forecast period. Moreover, roofing manufacturers adopt various strategies, such as business expansion and acquisition, to strengthen their market presence, which boost the growth of the North America Roofing market.

For instance, in 2018, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. acquired three companies named Atlas Supply, Tri-State Builder’s Supply, and Allied Building Products, to increase their customer base and gain maximum share in the North America Roofing market.

Over the past few years, residential as well as commercial construction has witnessed substantial growth, owing to increased investments in the real estate sector in the U.S. and Canada. The demand for the construction of residential complexes and buildings is high owing to the increase in disposable income, new product developments, and attempt of builders to meet the rise in demand for residential complexes.

In addition, roofing manufacturers offer metal roof with cool roof technology and aesthetic appeal that enhances energy efficiency and reduces emissivity. For instance, DML USA Metal Roofing offers light weight, environmentally friendly, durable, and appealing metal tile panels to the market. Also, metal roofing system is a once in a lifetime investment that reduces energy costs.

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5279

Key Segments

The North America Roofing market is segmented based on type, roof type, material type, application, and country.

Based on type, the market is divided into shingle roofing, tile roofing, engineered solution roofing, paneled roofing, and structural concrete roofing. The shingle roofing segment is anticipated to dominate the North America Roofing market throughout the study period in terms of value.

Based on roof type, the market is bifurcated into flat roof and slope roof. The flat roof segment is anticipated to dominate the North America Roofing market throughout the study period in terms of value.

Based on material type, the market is divided into metal, wood, clay and slate, asphalt, concrete, and membrane. In terms of volume, the asphalt type is estimated to hold a major share of the North America Roofing market throughout the study period.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on country, the North America roofing market is analyzed across the U.S. and Canada. U.S. is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to rise in income levels, rapid urbanization & industrialization, and increase in government initiatives to invest in infrastructure development.

Key Players

The key players profiled in this report include Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., Berkshire Hathway, Bridgestone Americas, Carlisle Companies Incorporated, CertainTeed (Saint Gobain), FiberTite (Seaman Corporation), GAF Materials Corporation, IKO Industries, Owens Corning, and Sika Group.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5279

Key Benefits for North America Roofing Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis along with the current North America roofing market trends and estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is included in the study.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the North America Roofing industry.

The quantitative North America Roofing market analysis from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.