North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market 2021 Analytical Overview, Technological Innovations with Economic Indicators By 2028
Revenue cycle management (RCM) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 56.22 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.13% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing regulatory mandate compliance for adoption of EHR/ EMR devices will help in driving the growth of the revenue cycle management (RCM) market.
Government initiative to boost the adoption of RCM solutions, loss of revenue due to billing errors and enhancement of process in healthcare organizations will likely to accelerate the growth of the revenue cycle management (RCM) market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing demand of cloud based RCM solutions and rising consolidation between vendor providing end to end solutions will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the revenue cycle management (RCM) market in the above mentioned forecast period.
High pricing and costly maintenance of RCM solutions will likely to hamper the growth of the revenue cycle management (RCM) market in the above mentioned forecast period.
Some of the Key Players/Manufacturers Involved in the Market are:
The major players covered in the revenue cycle management (RCM) market report are McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated., athenahealth, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, eClinicalWorks, CareCloud Corporation., The SSI Group, LLC, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Epic Systems Corporation., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Kareo, Inc., and among other domestic and North America players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Market Segmentation:
North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market, By Product (Integrated Solutions, Standalone Solutions), Function (Claims & Denial Management, Medical Coding & Billing, Patient Insurance Eligibility Verification, Payment Remittance, Electronic Health Record (EHR), Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), Other), Stage (Front Office, Mid Office, Back Office), Deployment (Web-based, On-premise, Cloud-based), Component (Software, Services), End User (Hospitals, General Physicians, Laboratories, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027
Competitive Landscape and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Share Analysis
Revenue cycle management (RCM) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, North America presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to revenue cycle management (RCM) market.
North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Scope and Market Size
Revenue cycle managements (RCM) market is segmented on the basis of product, function, stage, deployment and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
- Based on product, the revenue cycle management (RCM) market is segmented into integrated solutions, standalone solutions.
- On the basis of function, the revenue cycle management (RCM) market is segmented into claims & denial management, medical coding & billing, patient insurance eligibility verification, payment remittance, electronic health record (EHR), clinical documentation improvement (CDI) and other.
- Based on stage, the revenue cycle management (RCM) market is segmented into front office, mid office and back office.
- Based on deployment, the revenue cycle management (RCM) market is segmented into web-based, on-premise and cloud-based.
- Revenue cycle management (RCM) market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals, general physicians, laboratories and others.
Table Of Content::
Section 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Section 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
Section 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Section 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market environment
Market attributes
Market division examination
Section 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
Pipeline examination
Section 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market estimating
Market size and conjecture
Section 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Section 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
Division
Correlation
Market opportunity
Section 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
Section 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Section 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
Section 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market difficulties
Section 13: MARKET TRENDS
Section 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Outline
Scene disturbance
Section 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Sellers covered
Seller arrangement
Market situating of sellers
Region & Countries (Customizable):
- North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)
Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Country Level Analysis
Revenue cycle management (RCM) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, function, stage, deployment and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the revenue cycle management (RCM) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America.
North America dominates the revenue cycle management (RCM) market due to development of the IT framework for the healthcare industry in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. U.S. represents a lucrative growth opportunities due to favourable regulations, presence of several large hospitals and health systems, growing geriatric population and the increasing need to curtail healthcare costs in the country.
The country section of the revenue cycle management (RCM) market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of North America brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
