North America Region to remain one of the Leading Markets for Ophthalmic Equipment through 2020

Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product:

Vision Care Products

Spectacles

Contact Lenses

Ophthalmology Surgical Devices

Cataract Surgical Devices

Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices

Refractive Surgical Devices

Glaucoma Surgical Devices

Ophthalmic Microscopes

Ophthalmic Surgical Accessories

Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

Tonometers

Slit Lamps

Phoropters

Wavefront aberrometers

Optical Biometry Systems

Ophthalmoscopes

Lensmeters

Corneal Topography Systems

Chart Projectors

Specular Microscopes

Retinoscopes

By Disease Area:

Cataract

Glaucoma

Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Diabetic Retinopathy

Others

By End-User:

Consumers

Hospitals

Optical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other End Users

Regional Outlook:

Regionally, the global Ophthalmic Equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Also, the classification of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the market research report. Further, the regions are segregated into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape –

Heine Optotechnik

Luneau Technology

Bausch & Lomb

Topcon Corporation

Hoya Corporation

Ridex Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Essilor International S.A.

Ellex Medical Lasers

Escalon Medical Corp

Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Alcon Inc

STAAR Surgical

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

CooperVision Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Glaukos Corporation

Haag-Streit

Reichert Technologies

OPHTEC BV

Oculentis

Heidelberg Engineering

Canon

Optovue

Neo Vision

Lumenis

NIDEK CO. LTD.

Novartis

Other Players

