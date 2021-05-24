North America Region to remain one of the Leading Markets for Ophthalmic Equipment through 2020
Ophthalmic Equipment Market
KD Market Insights has released a comprehensive study named Ophthalmic Equipment Market business. This statistical data offers a quantitative overview of a variety of economic indicators, such as price, share price, and income. During the forecast timeframe of the year, the global Ophthalmic Equipment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of Ophthalmic Equipment ,To find, study, and interpret the desired data, various techniques such as primary and secondary analysis methods were used.
Different global areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India were considered to study critical data such as production, industrial base, and raw materials in order to provide a geographic perspective. Understanding the competitive environment around the globe at different stages, such as domestic and domestic, has been included by leading major players in Ophthalmic Equipment sectors.
It also includes internal and external motivating forces, such as Ophthalmic Equipment to comprehend the factors that influence the success of Ophthalmic Equipment industries. Furthermore, it provides a good picture of the limiting forces, which aids in understanding the risks and obstacles that companies face. This research examines existing and ground breaking ventures such as Ophthalmic Equipment to gain a better picture of current developments and global prospects for new technologies in the near future.
Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Product:
Vision Care Products
Spectacles
Contact Lenses
Ophthalmology Surgical Devices
Cataract Surgical Devices
Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices
Refractive Surgical Devices
Glaucoma Surgical Devices
Ophthalmic Microscopes
Ophthalmic Surgical Accessories
Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
Tonometers
Slit Lamps
Phoropters
Wavefront aberrometers
Optical Biometry Systems
Ophthalmoscopes
Lensmeters
Corneal Topography Systems
Chart Projectors
Specular Microscopes
Retinoscopes
By Disease Area:
Cataract
Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Retinopathy
Others
By End-User:
Consumers
Hospitals
Optical Centers
Specialty Clinics
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Other End Users
Regional Outlook:
Regionally, the global Ophthalmic Equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Also, the classification of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the market research report. Further, the regions are segregated into the country and regional groupings:
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape –
- Heine Optotechnik
- Luneau Technology
- Bausch & Lomb
- Topcon Corporation
- Hoya Corporation
- Ridex Corporation
- Abbott Laboratories
- Essilor International S.A.
- Ellex Medical Lasers
- Escalon Medical Corp
- Second Sight Medical Products Inc.
- Alcon Inc
- STAAR Surgical
- Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems
- CooperVision Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson Vision Care
- Carl Zeiss Meditec
- Glaukos Corporation
- Haag-Streit
- Reichert Technologies
- OPHTEC BV
- Oculentis
- Heidelberg Engineering
- Canon
- Optovue
- Neo Vision
- Lumenis
- NIDEK CO. LTD.
- Novartis
- Other Players
