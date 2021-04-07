North America Reactive Adhesives Market Insights Shared in Detailed Report 2021- 3M, Arkema Group, Avery Dennison, Collano AG, Dow, Dymax

The North America Reactive Adhesives market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global North America Reactive Adhesives Market with its specific geographical regions.

The North America reactive adhesives market is expected to grow at with a CAGR greater than 5% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market is the growing application in the construction of wind turbines. However, negative effects of epoxy and acrylic reactive adhesives on skin is hindering the growth of the market studied.

– Increasing popularity of heat-resistant products is expected to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied.

– United States accounted for the highest share of the market and is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

– Among the end-user industries, renewable energy industry is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The prominent players in the global Reactive Adhesives market are:

3M, Arkema Group, Avery Dennison Corporation, Collano AG, Dow, Dymax Corporation, Franklin Adhesives & Polymers, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hexion, Huntsman International LLC, Jowat SE, Sika AG

Global Reactive Adhesives Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Key Market Trends:

Renewable Energy Industry to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– The consumption of renewable energy, especially wind energy has been significantly increasing across the North American region in the past few years.

– Wind energy offers many advantages over traditional energy sources which include unlimited & free energy, clean and non-polluting way to generate electricity. Unlike other types of power plants, it emits no air pollutants or greenhouse gases.

– Reactive adhesives are used to bond blades together. They offer a solution of reduced weight, as well as providing benefits in reduced assembly time and corrosion protection.

– The installed wind power capacity in the North American region has witnessed a significant growth in the recent years owing to the growing environmental consciousness.

– Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, wind turbines industry is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The North America reactive adhesives market is moderately fragmented as the market share is divided among a large number of players. Some of the key players in the market include 3M, Sika AG, Arkema Group, H.B.Fuller Company, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, among others.

